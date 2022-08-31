Merlin. Photo / Supplied

Pacing's pocket rocket is bigger and stronger for his return to racing at Alexandra Park.

Merlin is unbeaten in four starts, including winning the Group 2 Cardigan Bay Stakes at Alexandra Park in March. But with the harness racing season now based on the calendar year the early-season juveniles have to prove themselves all over again, starting with the first race meeting of spring tomorrow night.

Merlin suggested that won't be an issue as he came from last to win at the Pukekohe trials last Friday, showing his trademark dazzling speed for driver Zachary Butcher.

Co-trainer Barry Purdon says Merlin has developed from last campaign, which will be needed with the Harness Million at Addington six weeks away and other major races to follow.

Purdon and training partner Scott Phelan have three in the six-horse race which for such a small field contains plenty of depth, with Son Of Mac impressing when chasing Merlin home last Friday.

The stable has 12 runners tomorrow, a huge number for them this early in the spring, with Major Perry and Montana D J other winning hopes.

"Major Perry is really well and working like he can win so he is our best hope of the night alongside Merlin," says Purdon.

Son Of Patrick (R8, No 6) returns from an Australian campaign but is expected to need a run in a good field headlined by Temporale, who isn't that badly off starting from 45m behind with plenty of his rivals also facing handicaps.

Purdon and Phelan also have two juvenile trotters making their debuts in Halberg and Southern Diamond (race three).

While they have plenty of time for juvenile pacing fillies Advance Party and Lightning Baby (race five), they meet race-hardened and classy rivals in Kahlua Flybye and Forever Me.

The night's other highlight will be Old Town Road trying to overcome a 30m handicap in the main pace, which he is at short odds to do.