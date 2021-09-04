Racing: Mascarpone stuns big favourites to win Foxbridge Plate

Mascarpone claimed a big upset in the Foxbridge Plate. Photo / Kenton Wright

For almost a year trainer Graeme Rogerson has been telling anybody who would listen that Mascarpone is up to taking on the Group 1 sprinters in Australia.

After his shock victory in the $110,000 Foxbridge Plate at Te Rapa on Saturday the five-year-old might be given the opportunity to prove Rogerson right.

The flashy sprinter made the most of a perfect Ryan Elliot ride to burst clear at the 200m mark before holding out Gino Severini and Prise De Fer in the Group 2 sprint that launches the spring in New Zealand racing.

As big as shock as the ease of the win was from a $30.30 chance, even bigger shocks were the performances of dominant favourites Avantage and Tavi Mac who finished eighth and ninth, stunning punters as it is so rare for either to miss a place.

Avantage had the bigger excuse, being trapped three wide the entire race and she was beaten soon after turning for home, missing a place for the first time in 13 starts over 1200m.

Rogerson, one of the legends of New Zealand racing, suggested last season Mascarpone wouldn't be out of place in Australia's glamour sprint, the A$15 million Everest in Sydney, but says if he heads to Australia this spring it will be to Victoria.

"We were hoping to take him and Beauden to Victoria and I had three races targeted there for this horse," said Rogerson.

"But with Covid making it so hard to travel that trip might be in doubt. Unless I can send Michelle Northcott with him he won't be going because he is a horse I'd be very reluctant to send to another trainer.

"Beauden resumes tomorrow and I'd love to take him to the Melbourne Cup but he is a different type of horse and would be easier to travel."

Even if Mascarpone remains in New Zealand this spring he won't be targeting the first Group 1 of the season, the Tarzino Trophy over 1400m at Hastings in two weeks.

"I want to keep him to the sprint trips because he isn't as good past 1200m," says Rogerson.

"And I also want to keep him to left-handed so he will be staying away from Ellerslie for now."

The Foxbridge stunner throws the market for the Tarzino into confusion with Avantage now an easing $3.20 equal favourite alongside Catalyst, who trialled well at Cambridge on Friday and will resume from almost a year off the scene at Hastings.

But Tavi Mac was a big drifter after his shock failure and many of the connections on contenders for the Hawke's Bay Triple Crown will be feeling quietly more confident about their chances of being competitive in their selected legs.