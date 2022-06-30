Majestic Man. Photo / Supplied

Majestic Man will have his first start in New Zealand since last November when he contests the Mobile Trot (1980m) at Addington tonight.

He will again have regular driver Brad Williamson and the Otago horseman has been pleased with the gelding's two lead-in trials after a stint in Australia.

"It will be good to have him back and hopefully he can kick-off with a good first-up run," Brad Williamson said of the seven-year-old trained by his father, Phil. "He trialled up quietly, but we have been happy with him. He seems forward enough to go into his first run. He has to be a strong winning chance in that sort of race."

Williamson said the aim was to restore some confidence into the Group 1 winner before spring racing.

"He will have a few starts over the winter and hopefully get back into some form. He hasn't won a race in New Zealand for 18 months," Williamson said.

"It is just trying to find some New Zealand form again and if all goes well then he will probably head to the Ashburton Mile, which he has won in the past, and then on to races like the New Zealand Free-For-All."

Williamson will also do the steering behind his own runner Ain't No Angel in the Fillies & Mares Mobile Pace (1980m).

"She has been trialling up all right too. She is a handy filly," Williamson said.

"She hasn't got the best draw [12] but she is still a chance fresh-up. She will likely have three or four starts over winter and then she might have a freshen-up before the summer racing.

"Depending on how much she improves will depend on whether we compete in nicer races with her or not," he added.

- Harness News Desk