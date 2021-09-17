Racing: Leading trainers and jockeys rate top chances for punting weekend

Need I Say More. Photo / Trish Dunell.

How the leading trainers and jockeys from around the country rate their top chances for your punting weekend:

Johno Benner: Hoodlum (Hastings, R5): "Smart three-year-old and while it is a good field he can take the step up."

Lisa Allpress: Old Town Road (Hastings, R10): "Racing really well and likes the wet tracks so has to be a good each way chance."

Michael Pitman: Fireglow (Riccarton, R3): "Like everybody we on a weather watch but very promising horse we are aiming at the 2000 Guineas)."

Samantha Collett: Mauna Loa (Hastings, R4): "Super consistent and has slow track form. Wide draw shouldn't worry and has fitness on his side."

Paul Harris: Kenki (Riccarton, R1): "Has taken no harm from his third the other day and should be the one to beat."

Jamie Richards: Need I Say More (Riccarton, R7): "Obviously we have a very busy team of horses in this weekend but he is a quality animal ready to go fresh up."

Shaun Phelan: Hit The Road Jack (Hastings, R1): "An up and coming stayer who is well weighted. On the riding front I have some good mounts at Te Aroha on Sunday but the track could be a worry for some of them."

Andrew Carston: Art De Triomphe (Riccarton, R8): "I wouldn't normally tip one as my best in a listed race but she was really impressive winning fresh up and while this is a step up I am really happy with her."

Stephen Ralph: New York Jazz (Te Aroha, R7: "He has won two from three at Te Aroha and the track conditions should be in his range. It just got too holding for him last weekend."

Kozzi Asano: Te Awe Awe (Hastings, R4): "Being by Zed she handles the wet and was a winner this track and distance last start so has to be a chance."

Guy Lowry: Mohaka (Hastings R8): "So much this weekend depends on weather. She is a place bet is track is slow. Shezzacatch is different because she is a winning chance in the same race if the track doesn't deteriorate."

Shaun Fannin: Delegate (Te Aroha, R4): "Been very consistent lately and looks overdue a win in an even field."

Terri Rae: Rockland (Riccarton, R6): "Was our best chance until the draws came out and would prefer a better track but has come up well so not far off a win."

Lauren Brennan: English Gambler (Te Aroha, R3): "I'd be very confident if the track doesn't get too wet. He actually has wet track form on the flat but being a hurdle race the wet would make it far more testing."

Paul Nelson: Suliman (Hastings, R1): "Now the rain has come he has to be a good chance because he loves it wet."