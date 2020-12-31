Racing: Lance O'Sullivan eyes Railway revenge - plus five bets to start the racing year

Spring Heat's biggest rival could be Levante at Ellerslie. Photo / Trish Dunell

Lance O'Sullivan is heading to Ellerslie to get back the Railway victory he is owed.

The champion jockey won New Zealand's most glamorous sprint five times but is adamant it should have been six.

Two of his wins came on our greatest sprinter Mr Tiz, who won the Railway three times. But many racing fans wouldn't realise O'Sullivan didn't ride him in the first of his three victories.

That was 1989 when Lisa Cropp rode Mr Tiz to deadheat with Westminster, three weeks before Mr Tiz incredibly also deadheated with Festal in the Telegraph at Trentham.

"Dad [Dave O'Sullivan, trainer] actually decided I should ride another one of ours so Lisa got the ride on Mr Tiz that first year," explains O'Sullivan.

"I still haven't forgiven Dad," he says with a laugh.

In the third of those Railway wins, Mr Tiz drew the ace and got back on the inside, needing all of his greatness to win.

That same scenario looks likely for tomorrow's $200,000 Railway favourite Levante, the main horse the Lance O'Sullivan/Andrew Scott pair of Summer Passage and Spring Heat will have to beat to win.

"She might just be better than all of them in this race," says O'Sullivan of Levante.

"But she doesn't have a lot of experience and has only won at listed level.

"Levante could be something special and maybe she can overcome the [barrier] one but she could also end up in a tricky place.

"I know, I was back there in 1991 with Mr Tiz and it is not easy to do."

If Levante does meet any trouble or the tempo plays against her O'Sullivan says he and Scott have differing views on which of their pair is the better hope of snaring the Group 1, which will still mean picking up Julius and Avantage.

"If you asked Scotty he would say Summer Passage is our better chance but I think maybe Spring Heat is.

"She is right in the zone, I think racing better than she ever has and is stronger.

"She has actually improved since she won here last start and while it is hard to know what sort of run she will get from barrier eight I think she can win.

"But she could be midfield outer and then the question will be whether she can finish over the top of a proper Group 1 horse like Avantage."

Summer Passage has no need to prove his Group 1 credentials; a rare New Zealand thoroughbred good enough to finish second in the Sires' Produce Stakes at Randwick as a two-year-old.

He raced in world-class races like the Coolmore at Flemington at three before an unsuccessful Hong Kong career and then proving infertile at stud.

O'Sullivan says that time away from racing aided Summer Passage as he has come back over a persistent soundness problem and after a stunning fresh-up win it took something freakish from Levante to beat him in the Counties Bowl last start.

He has genuine X-factor and if he can unleash a sustained, uninterrupted run down the middle of the Ellerslie straight he can win his second 1200m Group 1 here, 1387 days after winning the Sistema Stakes at Ellerslie as a two-year-old.

The O'Sullivan/Scott stable has roles to play in both the City Of Auckland Cup with Charles Road (R8, No 1) and Cha Siu Bao (R7, No 13) in the Rich Hill Mile.

But the former superstar jockey says the stable's best chance is Rocket Spade in the $100,000 Auckland Guineas.

He was fourth and fifth against the big boys of the classic crop in the Sarten Memorial and 2000 Guineas and comes in fresh, although horses returning from Riccarton in November have mixed results at this carnival in recent years.

"He is forward enough and ready enough to run a big race," says O'Sullivan.

"We really like him and it doesn't look a super strong Guineas so he can win, although the other top two also look smart horses."

Bets to start the year at Ellerslie

Best: Tellall (R6, No 2) - Rock-hard fit and likes to run on the speed in a race which may lack pressure. Firm track won't bother him and worked super here between races on Saturday. Will take a good horse to run him down.

Next best: Sword Of State (R2, No 3) - Smashed them at Te Rapa and has the Richards/Bosson combo in an Ellerslie two-year-old race. The presence of the unraced Khufu, who might be very good, has pushed Sword Of State out to black odds.

Each way: Summer Passage (R9, No 4) - High class horse who was super behind an even better Levante at Pukekohe last start. Well-placed here and could out-swoop them because of Levante's tricky draw and Avantage being fresh up. Stablemate Spring Heat also worth a saver play.

Each way (part two): Duneagle (R2, No 3) - Former Aussie galloper who peaked when fresh-up but fitter now. Should be handy and hard to run down but worth covering on Najah (12).

Place play: Rising Renown (R5, No 23) - Has snuck into the field off the ballot and is always running on. Finally gets to 2400m so could snare a place at around $8. Worth some fun money.