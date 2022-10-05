A Group 1 at home and on an improving track can only be positives for La Crique and jockey Craig Grylls. Photo / Race Images

La Crique has taken two steps forward and one backwards in the past week but that still puts her on the front foot heading into Saturday's rescheduled $300,000 Plate at Matamata.

The Group 1 was to be held at Hastings last Saturday but the abandonment of that meeting because of heavy rain has seen the Plate and the Hawke's Bay Guineas transferred to Matamata with redrawn fields.

The Plate has dropped from 14 starters last Saturday to 12 acceptors, with Harlech in the Plate and Matamata Cup while White Noise, who was in the original Plate field last week, has opted for the Matamata Cup.

Although most of the major players from last week are there, the most glaring change to the field is the addition of Imperatriz, who could have been in Sydney this week but stays in New Zealand for a Group 1 on her home track.

She dominates the market alongside fellow exceptional four-year-old mare La Crique and the latter's co-trainer Katrina Alexander says the week of changes has come with good news and bad.

"We were facing a trip to Hastings and a heavy track last week whereas now we have a Group 1 at home and on a track that is drying all the time, which helps," says Alexander.

"She had a gallop on the course proper over 1200m and she came the last 600m in just over 34 seconds.

"Craig Grylls [jockey] came back in and said the track felt more like a slow6 than a 7 so it is heading in in the right way for Saturday."

A Group 1 at home and on an improving track can only be positives for La Crique but there is no denying Imperatriz's presence is a negative, albeit making for a potentially great clash between the two mares.

"That makes it harder for us but we don't go into races worrying about the opposition and we beat her last start and think the extra distance helps us this week," says Alexander.

"Having them drawn alongside each other should make for a great race and we have the slight advantage of being drawn inside her.

"Ultimately the riding is Craig's department but I think we have the chance to use her tactical speed this week and stay handier."

The improving track plays against Mustang Valley, who would have been the second favourite had the Plate being held on the heavy track last Saturday, so the two favourites now find themselves at $2 for Imperatriz and $2.80 for La Crique.

The Hawke's Bay Guineas hasn't greatly changed shape from last Saturday with Best Seller drawn well and favourite Dynastic drawn wide. The biggest addition is Desert Lightning, who looks a 2000 Guineas contender.