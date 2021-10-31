Racing: Kiwis make elegant Melbourne Cup combo

Verry Elleegant won last year's Caulfield Cup. Photo / Getty

Fresh from a record Derby Day, ex-pat Kiwi jockey James McDonald now has an unexpected Melbourne Cup day with one of his favourite girls tomorrow.

McDonald, who rode four winners on one of the toughest days of the year at Flemington, has ended up back on Kiwi mare Verry Elleegant in the iconic A$8 million race.

He is the regular Sydney rider for Verry Elleegant, but when she headed to Melbourne six weeks ago, McDonald couldn't accompany her because of the Covid restrictions at the time and he had already decided to ride Zaaki in the Cox Plate.

The dream became a nightmare when Zaaki was scratched on the morning of the Cox Plate and Verry Elleegant went on to run third for Damian Lane.

But Lane elected to stick with Cambridge star The Chosen One as the decision on whether Verry Elleegant would start dragged on, and when it was confirmed on Saturday afternoon she will start, McDonald was engaged.

Not that he was thinking about it at the time, as he was reining four winners, including Home Affairs to a staggering demolition of his 3-year-old rivals, the win potentially adding A$20 million to Home Affairs' stallion worth.

"To have a day like that, riding four winners on Derby Day, which they tell me hasn't been done in 30 years and only done once before, was very special.

"But I really wanted to win the Coolmore because I had never won it before and been beaten on some good colts.

"This horse has it all — looks, speed, breeding — and he is part-owned in the syndicate by Sir Peter Vela, who is a real mentor to me. So I was thrilled to get him home, although it wasn't that hard," McDonald said.

He is realistic about Verry Elleegant's chance tomorrow but thinks the 3200m won't bother her.

"She finished seventh in it last year when she had no luck, so she would handle the distance.

"I'd like some rain but I'm probably not going to get it but I am thrilled to get back on her, because when he left Sydney, I thought that would be me and her done for a while."

As good as Verry Elleegant is — she won last year's Caulfield Cup — it is this year's Caulfield Cup winner Incentivise who all the jockeys are worrying about.

"Maybe we can't beat him unless he stubs his toe but I have more chance than a few days ago when I didn't have a ride."

New Zealand turnover on tomorrow's great race at 5pm will be interesting, with Auckland and parts of Waikato still under Covid restrictions.

Overall New Zealand TAB turnover has been very good during lockdowns, partially because of the captive audience, but whether the casual punters will bother trying

to remember their TAB account passwords to get involved will be crucial to the overall take.