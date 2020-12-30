Racing: Khufu could be ready to reign and win the Karaka Million

Tellall is a class act with the manners to match. Photo / Trish Dunell

Trainer Tony Pike almost feels sorry for Khufu.

The unraced juvenile heads to Ellerslie tomorrow not only taking on a class field in the $100,000 Eclipse Stakes but finds himself the $2.60 favourite even though five of his six rivals are last-start winners.

They include three Te Akau reps as well as Pike's own unbeaten two-year-old Stormy, who is much more proven than Khufu but is rated $7 even though he won a $100,000 race last start.

So the hype around Khufu is enormous and Pike is adamant it is deserved, albeit a bit early.

"He is a lovely horse and I am sure he will win a big race," says Pike.

"But he has had a small setback a month ago and we need to go to a race like this if he is going to qualify for the Karaka Million.

"He is very, very good but these other horses have more race day experience and that often counts for a lot," says Pike.

"I hope he wins but I am more thinking he is a top three chance. I'll be honest, with the improvement in him if he can win on Friday I think he will win the Karaka Million."

Khufu has won two of three trials and has the action of a good horse, the buzz around him boosted by him being one of the first stock of Triple Crown winner American Pharoah to race here.

But winning Group 2 races on debut at Ellerslie from nearly the outside barrier in such a select field is almost unheard of, so he is going to need to be something special to justify his price.

Pike says Stormy is a pro and tomorrow's race will give everybody a better idea of where he sits in the pecking order.

Of the three Te Akau runners Sword Of State is the $2.10 favourite after a stunning Te Rapa debut three weeks ago but trainers of Karaka Million aspirants need not fear him or stablemate Imperatriz as neither are eligible for our richest juvenile race.

Although Pike is unsure what to expect from his juveniles he pretty much knows exactly what he will get with Tellall in the $100,000 Auckland Guineas.

The three-year-old is unbeaten this term and is a push-button youngster who can press forward and race near the speed in what is not a strong version of this race.

That was how he won the similar race at Ellerslie a month ago so a repeat is likely on the cards.

And although Jason Beltree and Rocket Spade are genuine dangers in this feature, punters know what they will get with Tellall, a class act with the manners to match who is going to make his rivals work hard to get past him.

"He is spot on and I like his barrier draw so he will be a huge chance," an excited Pike adds.