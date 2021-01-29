Racing: Key's turn to unlock 3yo treasure chest for Johno Benner

Key can open the Desert Gold Stakes for Johno Benner. Photo / Race Images

Leading strike rate trainer Johno Benner believes his magic month with 3-year-olds can continue at Trentham on Saturday.

Benner and partner Hollie Wynyard won the Group 1 Levin Classic with Bonham two weeks ago and produced the exciting Montre Moi to run a huge third in the Karaka Classic at Ellerslie last Saturday, labelling him a Derby contender but also one of the more saleable horses in the country.

Now, it is Key's turn as the 3-year-old filly meets an even bunch in the $70,000 Desert Gold Stakes over 1600m on Wellington Cup day.

With three of the country's best fillies — Kahma Lass (Australia), Amarelinha (second in Karaka Classic last week) and Bonham — not racing today, the Desert Gold brings together horses yet to break through at the top level but plenty who look like they could.

Benner says the beautifully-bred Key is one of those.

"She is a good filly but has been racing on wet tracks and getting to a dry track this weekend will really help her," he said.

"She hasn't raced for a month but we see her as a real Oaks filly, so because of that, going into the 1600m slightly fresh suits her.

"Her work suggests she will be really hard to beat."

Key has a touch of class but this race should tell us more about the emerging threats in the 3-year-old fillies' ranks, with one of the more interesting being Force Of Will. She was stunning beating older horses last start and should be suited by the long straight, so it wouldn't surprise to see her overcame barrier 13.

Earlier on the card, the Benner-Wynyard stable have Hold The Press trying to remain unbeaten in race two, with the draw the major concern.

"She trialled up super recently and she can definitely win but I'd love to see her get across them and be able to lead," said Benner.

"She is very fast, but from a wide barrier, if she gets trapped out there, it gets tricky.

"So the quicker she can cross them, the better chance she has."

Hold The Press scooted over the 1000m of that recent trial win in 58.9s, beating talented older horses, and has been solid at $2.70 since she opened with the bookies.