Jonathan Riddell lets Darci La Bella glide across the finish line as she wins the Group 2 Breeders Stakes at Pukekohe. Photo / Trish Dunell

Jonathan Riddell lets Darci La Bella glide across the finish line as she wins the Group 2 Breeders Stakes at Pukekohe. Photo / Trish Dunell

One of New Zealand's gutsiest jockeys felt the full spectrum of racing emotions inside an hour at Pukekohe.

Jonathan Riddell rode high-class mares Babylon Berlin and Darci La Bella in-black type races and the results couldn't have been more different, the former ditching him at the start and the latter easily winning the Group 2 Breeders Stakes.

There was nothing Riddell could have done to stay on Babylon Berlin in the Counties Bowl, as she dipped straight out of the gates and he went over her neck into the Pukekohe turf.

Neither Babylon Berlin nor Riddell were hurt in the incident as Letzbeglam returned to her best by bolting away with the 1100m event, suggesting she will be a factor in the major sprints over summer if she stays sound.

Already the winner of a Group 2 Blue Diamond Prelude in Melbourne, Letzbeglam will further boost Cambridge Stud's broodmare band next season and continues a great recent run for trainer Lance Noble and South African jockey Warren Kennedy.

But back to Riddell.

He has always been one of the toughest in the riding room, as his transition from jumps jockey to flat rider has seen a constant unenjoyable battle with his weight, which often leaves him struggling to talk on race days due to dehydration.

But he picked himself up after the Babylon Berlin ejection to produce a perfect ride on Darci La Bella.

The heavily-backed mare was three-wide with cover for much of the 1400m, and just when she was set to be unleashed down the outside, a rival in front of her swung wider and Riddell was forced to pull the right rein and head through the pack.

That could have upset a lesser horse having her first start right-handed, but Darci La Bella changed ground, then changed gear, and the Group 2 was hers in a matter of seconds.

"I felt a bit bad after the Babylon Berlin incident but this mare raced right up to how Allan [Sharrock, trainer] said she would," said Riddell.

Sharrock will now extend Darci La Bella's campaign into summer, giving her one more start at Awapuni next month, and as the winner of 10 from 16 starts and a Group 2, she really only has to earn some Group 1 form to fully embellish her broodmare value, as she is also a half-sister to former star Tavi Mac.

On a day when the females dominated, the Mark Walker-trained pair of Aromatic and Self Obsession fought out the Counties Cup.

Self Obsession started favourite and looked the one to beat at the top of the straight, but Aromatic, after settling back and coming widest, won fair and square in the hands of Craig Grylls.

"It is a credit to all our staff because she is a mare who doesn't have great feet and they have to work hard just to get her here," said Walker.

"They will head to the Waikato Cup next."

Earlier in the juvenile event, Ethereal Star stamped herself as one of the favourites for the Karaka Million, also held at Pukekohe this season, with a dominant win in the $90,000 Challenge Stakes.

A $600,000 yearling purchase, she looked the real deal racing clear of her rivals, with trainer Andrew Forsman suggesting she may not even need another race before the $1 million feature on January 21.