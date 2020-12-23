Racing: Jamie Richards has the firepower at Ellerslie for Boxing Day

Brando is odds-on in the Shaws Wire Ropes Uncle Remus after a bullocking win at Te Rapa. Photo / Trish Dunell

For a young trainer on the verge of a racing domination rarely seen before in this country, Jamie Richards never gets carried away.

The New Zealand trainer for Te Akau, Richards sits ninth in the world rankings of horse trainers and is a study in being measured and exact, his analysis not often clouded by emotion.

But he lets his guard down for just a few seconds when discussing the team he takes to Ellerslie this Saturday.

"It is a good team with plenty of big chances, so I'm pretty excited about it," says Richards.

"In fact, I'd be surprised if we didn't pick up a win or hopefully more."

That should act as a powerful signal to punters considering maybe four or five of the best horses in his stable won't even be at the Ellerslie meeting.

From exciting juveniles to the favourites in both the 3-year-old races and a sprinter in Vamos Bebe racing miles out of her class, Richards has plenty of firepower but as the winning trainer of 10 black-type races in New Zealand already this season, the Group 1 Zabeel Classic is Saturday's prized goal.

The enigmatic In A Twinkling steps up to weight-for-age racing for the first time after a successful Counties Cup defence last start and while Richards isn't sure he is up to the elite level he also knows this is the perfect chance to find out.

"He has the right draw and the right jockey because Opie [Bosson] is riding so well," says Richards.

"I can see him being handy and his work at home has been good.

"Is he up to this class? I guess we will find out but he is in a good place."

While In A Twinkling isn't proven at weight-for-age his racing style is ideal for the usual pattern for 2000m w-f-a events at Ellerslie, which often give the leaders too much respect and leave the back markers struggling.

If Bosson can control the tempo from in front or outside the leader he could be a great each-way chance at a $13 opening quote. But even if Richards can't add to his imposing Group 1 tally in his last chance for 2020, he has plenty of other favourites to all but guarantee he doesn't leave Ellerslie winless.

Brando is odds-on in the Shaws Wire Ropes Uncle Remus after a bullocking win at Te Rapa where he hit the line like a classics contender.

"He has come right to it now and looks a good horse. He is looking for 1400m now so he has to be a great chance," says Richards.

A wide barrier draw stops him being quite so confident with Amarelinha in the Jamieson Park Eight Carat, where the filly, who has surprisingly found herself second favourite for next month's Karaka Classic Mile, has just her third start.

"She has had a look at the track here winning a nice maiden race last start and we like her a lot but the draw could be tricky. But there is a nice long run from the 1600m and Opie can hopefully find her a spot."

Te Akau's domination of 2-year-old racing is so complete it is hard to go past Richards' trio of juveniles in race three on Saturday but he says his preference for punters is an unusual one.

"Usually I would prefer the horses who have won a race (Palamos and Sophisticardo) over a maiden but I think Sneaky Shark might be our best chance.

"He is drawn to sit handy whereas Sophisticardo has a wide draw and will have to go back. Palamos was only okay at the Avondale trials recently but we have put the blinkers on so that will help him."

Richards will juggle a quartet of promising 4-year-old mares without them clashing in Star Of Bombay (race one), Entriviere (race four), Vamos Bebe (race five) and Mai Tai in the seventh.

"Star Of Bombay we considered freshening up and setting for the Hallmark (1200m) but she is in a good place for the 1400m and it is a field she can be very competitive in because she is back to her best and likes Ellerslie.

"Entriviere is a mare we really like and she trialled well last start so looks one of our better chances for the day."

Then Richards gets to the rarity of starting Vamos Bebe in the listed Hallmark Stud Sprint as just a two-win horse.

"We usually wouldn't do that and prefer to take them through the grade but she is beautifully-bred and black-type would make her worth a fortune.

"She gets in with a light weight and I think she will go very well but it is a big step up."

While Richards likes Mai Tai, a last-start winner at Te Rapa, he admits to having plenty of respect for her in-form rivals in the Stella Artois Championship, headlined by the talented Super Strike.

"It is a good field and it won't be easy to beat a horse like him."

Boxing Day mega meeting

What: One of New Zealand horse racing's biggest days of the year.

Where: Ellerslie racecourse, Auckland.

When: Saturday, first race 12.30pm.

Highlights: Zabeel Classic (Group 1), Jamieson Park Eight Carat Classic (Group 2), Hallmark Stud Sprint (listed), Shaw Wire Ropes Uncle Remus (listed), $80,000 Stella Artois Championship.