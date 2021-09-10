Racing: James McDonald provides word of caution over star Kiwi mare Entriviere in Sheraco Stakes

James McDonald on Entriviere. Photo / Getty

Jockey James McDonald is warning punters Kiwi mare Entriviere can't be expected to dominate her Australian rivals when she resumes in the A$200,000 Sheraco Stakes at Kembla Grange today.

While McDonald thinks the Matamata mare can win and deserves her favouritism for the Group 2 1200m, he says the standard of competition for those type of races in New South Wales mean they are never easy.

"Group sprint races over here are always tough because so many horses are bred and trained for this sort of racing," says the expat New Zealand jockey.

"I really like this mare. I like her speed and I love the fact she tries so hard.

"I have worked her quite a bit since she got over here and she felt really good on Tuesday and I think she is the one to beat.

"But Group racing for mares is so competitive over here, especially over sprint trips, that you don't need much to go wrong."

McDonald believes Entriviere, the huge find of the New Zealand sprinting ranks last season, is far better off in today's race than one she was scratched from last month after suffering a late stone bruise.

"She has a better draw and less weight this time so she gets her chance, but there is quite a bit of speed in the race so it might even be a chance to ride her just off the pace.

"It is her chance to stand up and put herself right in the frame for the new race [the Invitation] next month."

As much as McDonald would love to ride Entriviere in the A$2 million Invitation he would also like to be in Melbourne the same day riding favourite Zaaki in the A$5 million Cox Plate in Melbourne, but that will require an easing of border restrictions between the two states.

McDonald has taken Australian and particularly Sydney racing by storm in recent years, with a panel of champion former jockeys this week declaring him the best jockey in Australia and on track to become one of the best ever.

"It is very flattering to read comments like that from legends of the game but it just makes it worse next time I ride a bad race or get beat on a favourite."