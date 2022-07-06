Racing: Innes' Hastings front-runner at a cross roads for the season

Love Racing: What a Weekend - 4th July. Video / Supplied

Opaki trainer Gerald Innes heads to Hastings on Saturday where he will line up a trio of runners.

His charge will be led by in-form five-year-old Cross Roads, who has won two of his last four starts, placing in his other two outings.

Innes was pleased with his win over 2200m at Hastings last weekend in rating74 grade, and he believes the gelding will handle the step-up to open grade when he contests the Bayleys Feilding 2200.

"He has come through the weekend really well, I couldn't be more pleased with him," Innes said.

"He is adept to soft tracks so we will keep him going while he is in form. He has thrived since Saturday."

Cross Roads is equal topweight with Charlie Horse this weekend, with the pair set to carry 60kg, and Innes has booked Jonathan Parkes to ride the gelding.

"Before nominations I thought he would get in on the minimum and I would put young Ashvin Mudhoo on, who is riding the other two [of his horses on Saturday]," Innes said.

"He is top weight and Jonathan [Parkes] has always loved the horse, so I wouldn't leave him sitting in the stands.

"With Parkesy being a heavyweight rider there is not a lot of dead weight he is carrying anyway.

"Charlie Horse has also got 60kg as well.

"Not being rude to the rest in the race, but I think they are a step above the others."

While Cross Roads has been up for a long time this preparation, Innes said he may give the gelding one more start before he heads for a well-deserved break.

"Last Saturday was his seventh run this time in since March, we may give him one more start and then put him aside for the summer," Innes said.

"He is not a big, robust individual yet, he is still only an immature five-year-old. This time next year I think we will have some bigger plans instore for him."

Innes is also looking forward to lining up Sailor Jack in the Rayner Building/BJW Motors LTD Stayers (2200m).

Innes admitted Sailor Jack was on his final warning last start at Otaki, but he surprised his trainer when winning his maiden at his 10th attempt.

"It took me a bit by surprise," Innes said. "He is a big, dopey bugger and had never shown a lot on raceday.

"Dylan [Turner, the jockey] said he was quite impressive and once the penny drops he is going to be a good horse.

"I mentioned at Otaki to Dylan that if he can't be in the money today I will give him away for a jumper. But that is what they do these horses, they take you by surprise all the time.

"It will be interesting to see if he can run a really good race because up until now I have been really disappointed with him."

Innes' trio of runners will be rounded out by Tui Rocks who will line-up in the J & J Walters Ltd 3yo (1650m).

"She had been disappointing form-wise but she had to do a bit from her draw last time, she drew the outside, and got in a bit of a speed tussle. She battled on well and pulled up well, she wouldn't have blown a matchstick out.

"It gave me the impression that if she could run over a mile and get things her own way in front, she will get a trip like that."

- NZ Racing Desk