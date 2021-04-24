Racing: Hezashocka scores stunning upset in Group 2 Championship Stakes

Hezashocka causes a massive upset for Keith Haub in the Championship Stakes (2100m) at Ellerslie yesterday. Photo / Trish Dunell

Former Ellerslie commentator Keith Haub savoured one of the highlights of his long career in racing when Hezashocka scored a stunning upset in yesterday's Group 2 Championship Stakes (2100m) at Ellerslie.

An iconic voice of the Auckland track for more than two decades until his retirement in 2004, Haub has also celebrated a number of ownership successes along the way — most notably with six-time Group 1 winner McGinty. But he ranked yesterday's Championship Stakes, in which Hezashocka defied a quote of $75 to score by a nose, as one of the very best.

"What a thrill," Haub said.

"I've been lucky enough to stand on the dais a few times over the years and raced some fantastic horses but it has been a long time between drinks.

"This is probably one of my greatest moments in racing."

The Championship Stakes was only the third start of Hezashocka's career, having finished second on debut at Pukekohe on March 12 and fifth at Ellerslie three weeks later.

After settling in midfield, Hezashocka and apprentice jockey Masa Hashizume angled out into the centre of the track as the field rounded the home turn.

As others began to labour in the testing slow9 ground, Hezashocka surged forward and hit the lead with 200m to run.

● North Island raiders Beauden and Hypnos fought out a thrilling finish to the feature event at Riccarton yesterday, the Group 3 Canterbury Gold Cup (2000m).

The Team Rogerson-trained Beauden was sent out a hot favourite for the contest off the back of an effortless win in the Group 2 Awapuni Gold Cup (2000m) this month.

However, Cambridge visitor Hypnos wasn't about to hand over the victory without a fight.

Regular rider Ryan Elliot provided Beauden with a comfortable run behind the pace throughout before making a lightning move to attack for the lead with 600m to run.

Vinnie Colgan aboard Hypnos followed hard on his heels and the pair squared off early in the run home to fight it out in the concluding stages.

Neither horse was prepared to give an inch, with Beauden maintaining a long neck advantage over Hypnos for the final 300m to win the race and register career win No12 for owner-breeder Joan Egan.

"He's a beauty, this horse," said co-trainer Graeme Rogerson.

"He didn't really handle the track that well, as it was quite shifty, but he dug in and still kept them all out.

"It was a beautiful ride from Ryan, who knows him so well, as he gave him such a quiet trip and then put the pressure on at just the right time.

"That second horse is no mug and it was a decent scrap to the finish but our horse was all class at the end."

Rogerson is keen to take Beauden to Melbourne in the spring but will sit down with Egan later in the week to discuss any plans.

"Michelle [Northcott] is bringing him back on Tuesday, so once he's back home and he's had a couple of days off, we can work out what to do with him next.

"I know where I'd like to be in the spring but it's Joan's decision."

- NZ Racing Desk