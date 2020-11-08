Racing: Guineas winner Aegon eyeing miracle double

Aegon claimed a thrilling victory at the 2000 Guineas. Photo / Race Images South

Dramatic 2000 Guineas winner Aegon may attempt a miracle double in New Zealand's equal-richest horse race.

The 3-year-old remained unbeaten in three starts with his nose victory in the $500,000 classic at Riccarton on Saturday, the culmination of a risky training plan and a brilliant ride from Leith Innes.

Co-trainer and part-owner Andrew Forsman along with Murray Baker chose not to race Aegon between his Hawke's Bay Guineas win early last month and Saturday's Group 1 triumph and Forsman admits they may map out an even more radical plan for the gelding's next start.

"He will have a spell now and then the next aim is the $1 million Karaka Classic Mile (January 23)," says Forsman.

"He might even go into that without another, maybe just a trial.

"That isn't certain as there is always the option of racing at Ellerslie on Boxing Day but that may come around a bit quick."

The Baker-Forsman combination pulled off something almost identical with Madison County two years ago after he won the 2000 Guineas, not starting him again until he won the Group 1 Levin Classic at Trentham two months later, beating Hypnos, who starts favourite in Wednesday's Couplands Mile.

Madison County went on to finish second in an ATC Derby and Forsman says Aegon will likely be Derby nominated.

Nominations for the Vodafone Derby and many of the other Ellerslie major races for the summer close at 4pm on Monday.