Graeme Rogerson with Witby (left) and Sharp 'N Smart. Photo / Angelique Bridson

Trainer Graeme Rogerson's spring goals for Sharp 'N' Smart might sound a little lofty if he hadn't climbed that mountain before.

That reason is why punters should not be stunned if the untapped 3-year-old makes it all the way from a comeback win at Ruakaka on Saturday to one of the world's great races, the Cox Plate, in one preparation.

That was the ultimate goal Rogerson was touting after the win in a moderate 3-year-old race in the hands of Rogerson's granddaughter, jockey Bailey Rogerson.

Having his first start since showing promise during a Queensland winter campaign, Sharp 'N' Smart looked to be in danger of defeat at the 200m mark but showed a good horse's qualities to win going away again at the line.

He will now head to Australia for a campaign in either Sydney, Melbourne, or even both.

"Exactly what races he starts in and where might come down to the weather," said Rogerson.

"I don't really want him starting on really heavy tracks, which is why he went to Ruakaka instead of Hastings.

"But if we end up going to Melbourne, then he would be aimed at the Caulfield Guineas and the Cox Plate."

The latter is the most prestigious weight-for-age race over a middle distance in this part of the world and this year that would mean taking on Anamoe, Zaaki and some other high-class superstars.

But Rogerson has been down this path before, training now champion stallion Savabeel to win the Cox Plate in 2004, the then lightly-raced 3-year-old beating Fields Of Omagh and Starcraft.

Sharp 'N' Smart may have a long way to go to be the next Savabeel or So You Think, who also won the Cox Plate at three, but then again, not many would have given them a chance in the great race in the September of their 3-year-old season.

Except Graeme Rogerson.

● Imperatriz is still on track for the second day of the Hastings carnival, even after finishing unplaced in the Tarzino on Saturday.

The hot favourite faded to fourth late behind Dark Destroyer after having a hard run but the very heavy track was probably more of the reason behind her defeat.

Trainer Mark Walker trotted her up today at 6am and said she was faultless, taking no ill effects from the hard run.