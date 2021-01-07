Racing: Graeme Rogerson backs Beauden to deal with top weight for Marton Cup defence at Awapuni

Beauden on his way to winning the Taupo Cup. Photo / Trish Dunell

Trainer Graeme Rogerson says punters shouldn't be put off by Beauden's 60kg top weight as he tries to defend his Marton Cup title at Awapuni on Saturday.

Although Rogerson is famous for his pre-race confidence, in this case the numbers back him up.

Beauden carries 60kg with the next best on 57kg and then the majority of his rivals on 53kg.

Not too long ago horses carrying 60kg in Cup races were the kiss of death for punters but in recent weeks an array of horses have carried huge weights to win. So often the top weights might be giving away 5-7kg but are rated as much as 30 points higher than some of those at the bottom of the handicaps.

Beauden is the ideal horse to give weight away as he is big and strong and a weight-for-age proven horse who in races like the Marton Cup is taking on pure handicappers.

Just last week he carried 62kg to bolt away with the Taupo Cup when he was giving most of his rivals 8kg while in this race last year he carried 59kg, giving away at least 4kg to all his rivals and smashed what would be comparable opposition to that he meets on Saturday.

"He is a big horse who can handle it," says Rogerson. "You saw that last week at Taupo and he loves Awapuni. So I think he can win again."

Rogerson says his team struggled to get Beauden's blood right in the spring which is why he raced below his best in three runs but the patience of owner Joan Egan, who also races Zabeel Classic winner Concert Hall, was a blessing.

"Joan was happy for me to put him aside and give him all the time he needed to get back to his best. It is a huge help when you have owners like that."

If Beauden can defend his Cup title, with Grand Bouquet looking the danger and Le Sablier the bolter, then Rogerson says he will give him his shot at the 3200m of the Wellington Cup in three weeks.

That will determine whether the Auckland Cup in March becomes an option.

"He is a lovely, relaxed horse so I think he will get the distance but if he keeps winning he will get up in the weights and that can be tricky over 3200m."

While Rogerson will be watching Awapuni most closely, he suggests Herald readers back a horse he used to train at Saturday's other domestic thoroughbred meeting at Kumara on the South Island's West Coast.

"I sent that Kapalka (R2, No 1) down to my good mate Pitty [Michael Pitman] and I reckon it will win there on Saturday," says Rogerson.