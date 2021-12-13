Racing: Good and bad news for Auckland racing fans

Entriviere is building for the Sistema Railway Stakes on New Year's Day.

Ellerslie have been left preparing for the Christmas carnival of two halves.

But while they didn't get the exact decision they wanted out of Monday's Government announcement that Auckland will move to the Level Orange on December 31, Ellerslie's New Year Day meeting is now shaping as the unofficial launch party of summer racing in the city.

Ellerslie, who now race under the Auckland Thoroughbred Racing banner, have been left with one major raceday either side of the change of Auckland from red to orange which means they will have to plan for two very different experiences.

Boxing Day will be run under the Level Red that Aucklanders are getting used to and that means Ellerslie will be able to cater for around 900 guests but no general admission.

"We are allowed 100 guests per area and we have nine of those," says ATR chief executive Paul Wilcox.

"Those 900 people will primarily be sponsors, owners and members and we will utilise the area in front of the Newmarket Stand (main public) for owners so they can see their horses.

"So we will have very select hospitality options open but they will mainly or even totally taken by those groups but if we have extra numbers available then first refusal on those will go to people who have already booked hospitality packages.

"But we won't be having general admission on Boxing Day so sadly casual racegoers won't be able to turn up on the day and get in without a ticket.

"So we are looking at a crowd of about 900 divided into nine areas rather than the more than 15,000 we had on this day last year."

With such a heavily reduced crowd, the fashion events which are always popular on Boxing Day leading into the main Prix de Fashion at the Cup meeting will not be part of the day, possibly moving to later in the summer.

The restrictions at the Boxing Day meeting will also mean owners and guests can't mix with the trainers and jockeys so the horses will not parade in the back parade ring nor will there be the traditional group race presentations since the owners can not come into the participant's area.

While that will make for a stilted Boxing Day crowd experience the change to the Level Orange the day before the New Years Day meeting means Ellerslie can throw open the gates.

"It will be far more like normal so a real chance for people to come along and enjoy themselves," says Wilcox.

"We will be able to cater for far bigger numbers in hospitality and have a general admission crowd.

"So that is a day when we hope to welcome a lot more people back and while we are disappointed we can't be that open both days we want people who would usually be here on Boxing Day to think about maybe coming to celebrate New Year's Day with us.

"And at least now we know what to plan for."

Those who want to attend either day will, of course, have to be double vaccinated as will anybody wishing to attend any race meeting in New Zealand from now on.

While there will be plenty of Boxing Day regulars disappointed to miss the meeting the New Year card will be a stunner and features one of the races of the summer in the Sistema Railway.

Favourite for the group one sprint Entriviere warmed up for it with a strong win at the Rotorua trials on Monday but will need to be at her best meeting last-start winners Levante and Packing Rockstar.