Racing: Gold Watch runs out of time for Te Rapa

Gold Watch and Cliff Goss after winning at Te Rapa last year. Photo / Trish Dunell

The spring return of exciting galloper Gold Watch has been delayed and trainer Cliff Goss admits it could cost him a shot at his main target this campaign.

Goss was hoping to line Gold Watch up at Te Rapa today after the wet track forced his scratching from his original comeback race at Matamata last Saturday.

But he will miss today after what Goss describes as a "spring cough" that needed treatment.

"I don't think it is a big deal but we had to treat it and the withholding times for his treatment meant he couldn't race this week anyway," Goss said yesterday.

He now hopes to have Gold Watch, the winner of four of his five starts, back for a rating 74 at Hastings on October 16, the last day of their carnival, as a stepping stone toward his main spring aim, the Couplands Mile at Riccarton on November 10.

"If I can get him to Hastings and he races well then he is still a chance to go to Riccarton second-up for the Mile," said Goss.

"But it is a long season and there are plenty of really good races over the summer so Riccarton isn't the be all and end all.

"I am quite keen on the Rich Hill Mile at Ellerslie on New Year's Day so that is another big aim."

Gold Watch is the $5 equal favourite for the Couplands alongside Dragon Leap, who co-trainer Lance O'Sullivan confirmed to the Herald now has the Group 2 as his main spring target.

"We were really happy with his return on a track wetter than he likes at Hastings and he will go back there for the third day," said O'Sullivan. Michael Guerin