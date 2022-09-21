Group 1 winner Levante is gearing up for what could be a lucrative spring. Photo / Trish Dunell

Group 1 winner Levante is gearing up for what could be a lucrative spring. Photo / Trish Dunell

High-class mare Levante is being readied for a fresh-up tilt at the Group 1 Darley Champions Sprint (1200m) on the final day of the Melbourne Cup Carnival at Flemington.

Last season's New Zealand Champion Sprinter-Miler has returned in good order according to Ken Kelso, who prepares the multiple Group 1 winner in partnership with wife Bev.

Winner of the Group 1 Telegraph Stakes (1200m) and Group 1 Waikato Sprint (1400m) last term, connections are keen to enhance the six-year-old mare's CV with elite Australian black-type.

The 10-time winner showed her wares in Australia when finishing fourth in a hit-and-run tilt at the Group 1 Newmarket Handicap (1200m) at Flemington back in March.

"She will have an exhibition gallop and trial here before she goes. She had her first serious run along [Tuesday] on the course proper," Ken Kelso said.

"With the weather in New Zealand, the trials are up in the air and you don't know where you're going. But we have time up our sleeve as the Champions Sprint isn't until November 5, so we will just use exhibition gallops and trials somewhere and hopefully we get there all going well."

Levante's good first-up record and limited race options in New Zealand helped solidify Kelso's plan to target the A$3 million feature without a run.

"She has a very good fresh-up record and has never been beaten in that state. I realise it is a big call but I think with her fresh-up record and having had experience down the straight, it is quite a nice option.

"She handled the trip well back in March and did everything right. Unfortunately, I think she got on the wrong side of the track, but she performed well in the Newmarket.

"There is no point running her here in the Counties Bowl [Group 3, 1100m] where she has kicked off her last two preparations, as it is a handicap and there are no weight-for-age options until the Telegraph.

"If we are happy we may as well roll the dice. She is definitely bigger and stronger, she spelled well. Fingers crossed it all works out."

Kelso also has high hopes for three-year-old stablemate Legarto.

An impressive late-season two-year-old winner, Legarto won a trial at Tauranga earlier this month with plenty in hand.

"She kicks off at Te Rapa next Friday in a three-year-old 1200m race. All going well she will go to the Soliloquy [Group 3, 1400m] about three weeks later on the same track," Kelso said.

The Matamata horseman is also looking forward to the return of Les Crayeres, chasing black-type.

"Les Crayeres will kick off at the trials at Waipa on Tuesday and we will see if we can get some black-type with her when the tracks improve," Kelso said.

● Thursday's Woodville meeting has been abandoned because of rain.

The track had some surface water today and more was forecast before tomorrow's first race so NZTR's regional track manager, after consulting with representatives from the Racing Integrity Board, made the early decision to call the meeting off.

- NZ Racing Desk