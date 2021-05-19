Racing: Father and son combine to win inaugural polytrack race in Cambridge

Sam Weatherley rode Champagne Princess to victory in the inaugural race on Cambridge Jockey Club's polytrack yesterday. Photo / Trish Dunell

It's been a while coming for New Zealand to have its first raceday on a synthetic track, but for Darryn and Sam Weatherley, it was well worth the wait.

The father-and-son team combined to win the first race on Cambridge Jockey Club's newly-developed polytrack yesterday courtesy of Champagne Princess.

Jumping from barrier 10, Champagne Princess settled three-wide with cover before jockey Sam Weatherley asked her to improve at the 600m mark. She swiftly looped the field and opened up several margins turning for home and ran away to a comfortable five-length victory over Jojakk.

Trainer Darryn Weatherley was ecstatic to team up with his son to take out the historic race.

"That is one record no one will ever take off me," he said. "I am absolutely stoked and I'm so thrilled for [owner] Pam Brindley, who has been a great supporter of ours.

"I'm thrilled to bits to have her, and for Sam to ride her like he did and get the result was just huge."

Weatherley said he discussed the daring tactics with his son before the race and he was delighted they paid off.

"I said to him before he went out that I think they will show more toe than a roman sandal and just to let her go through the gears, and if she comes up underneath you, bring her into the clear and see what we've got. That's exactly how it unfolded," Weatherley senior said.

Droves of local supporters flocked to the meeting and Weatherley said the atmosphere was electric on course.

"It's a great atmosphere here," he said. "I went and had a quiet beer with Rambo [Steven Ramsay, trainer] before we watched it, it was super."

The winning jockey was just as animated with the result.

"It's pretty special and all the more special that I can share it with mum and dad, and the whole family," Sam Weatherley said.

He was also full of praise for his father's tactics.

"Dad was spot on. He said there's no point chasing her too much. We drew wide and I was able to get on the three-wide train and really put them to the sword before the corner.

"She won so well and I'm so pleased for Pam, she puts so much into racing and she's here and is so thrilled. It is great to get another winner for dad and create history."

Having raced on heavy11 grass tracks in the past week, Weatherley said it was a welcome change to return with clean riding breaches and silks after the race.

"It's great, I've got no mud on me or anything. I can't say a bad word about it," he said.

