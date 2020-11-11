Racing: Emotions run high as Prince Oz crowned

Prince Oz scored an emotional victory in the Stewards Stakes Handicap at Riccarton under Terry Moseley. Photo / Race Images

Emotions were running high after venerable galloper Prince Oz landed a knockout blow in the Group 3 Stewards Stakes Handicap (1200m) at Riccarton today.

Sent out a $31 chance, the nine-year-old gelding wound back the clock to win the Stewards Stakes for the second time in his career, having saluted for trainer Neill Ridley in 2018, who prepared the son of O'Reilly to win eight times, including seven in a row.

Ridley, 67, who had cancer, died peacefully at his home last month, 13 days after he had his last two starters, including Prince Oz, who ran sixth on that occasion.

Now in the care of local trainer Terri Rae, Prince Oz became Rae's sixth winner of New Zealand Cup week in a fitting tribute to the late Ridley, with several of his family and friends on track.

Ridden by regular jockey Terry Moseley, Prince Oz came from second last to win comfortably at his second start for Rae, recording the 10th victory of his career. "It's pretty emotional," Moseley said.

Just 35 minutes after the Prince Oz triumph, Queen Jetsun also returned to scale to emotional scenes after winning the RFL Premier (1800m), the first winner for trainer Lyn Prendergast since her husband and training partner Tony died in August.

● Cambridge visitor Hypnos showed a good turn of foot to put his rivals to the sword when winning the Group 2 Coupland's Mile (1600m) for Roger James and Robert Wellwood.

Sent out the $4.10 favourite, the five-year-old gelding enjoyed a cosy run behind the leaders under leading jockey Danielle Johnson.

Hypnos was extracted at the right time to score by a length and a half from Tobilicious, with Communique in third.

The son of Reliable Man entered the $230,000 feature in good form, having finished runner-up to subsequent Listed Sprint (1200m) winner Marscarpone fresh-up, before winning the Group 3 Spring Sprint (1400m) at Hastings last month.

"That was brilliant," Wellwood said.

"We have been down here a week just with him and just thinking about this race, so it is a big relief to get the job done and it's lovely to see him win so nicely.

"We sat down at the start of the season and looked for a target for the horse and identified this race. To get it done is awesome."

Westbury Stud will offer a Redwood half-brother to Hypnos at next week's New Zealand Bloodstock Ready To Run Sale.

The smart galloper advanced his record to five wins and seven placings from 22 starts, with $273,245 in prizemoney.

- NZ Racing Desk