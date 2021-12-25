Racing: Elusive win at top level beckons for Prise De Fer

Prise De Fer (outside) will contest the Group 1 Zabeel Classic at Ellerslie on Boxing Day. Photo / Trish Dunell

Consistent performer Prise De Fer has multiple top-flight placings and the Jamie Richards-trained representative is in top order as he attempts to break through at the highest level in the Group 1 Zabeel Classic at Ellerslie today.

He will again be partnered by Te Akau's retained rider Opie Bosson.

Prise De Fer's three previous appearances have been in top company and last time out finished runner-up in the Group 1 Captain Cook Stakes after he had been third in the Group 1 Livamol Classic and second in the Group 1 Windsor Park Plate.

"He's done well and he's a good, honest horse and is in good form. He is sound and healthy, but he does have a bad habit of running into one better on the day," Richards said.

"He has prepared well and everything has gone according to plan, so we'll see whether he can knock one off."

While Richards is expecting Prise De Fer to give another bold account of himself at Ellerslie, he believes another upcoming opportunity at a feature event could be a better fit.

"He's going well and probably a race like the [Group 1] Thorndon Mile at set weights and penalties is a really nice race for him," he said.

"That's where he'll be going and could be better suited in a race like that. I think a mile [1600m] is his pet distance, but he does get a good 2000m as well, so it gives us plenty of options."

The stable has another leading blacktype chance today with the talented Belle En Rouge stepping out in the Group 2 Eight Carat Classic.

She showed her quality when third in the Group 1 New Zealand 1000 Guineas at Riccarton in the spring and in her only start since won the Group 3 Eulogy Stakes at Awapuni.

Belle En Rouge, who will also be ridden by Bosson, appeals as the filly to beat in what isn't the strongest edition of the Eight Carat.

"She is in good shape. She hasn't taken too much harm from that first-up run and she did a little bit of work right-handed on Wednesday to get her back on that leg," Richards said.

"There is no reason why she won't run well again and she's a very honest type of horse."

Belle En Rouge holds nominations for both the Group 1 Levin Classic and the Group 1 New Zealand Oaks (2400m) and the latter has become the more likely option.

"Before a Burgundy [Mondorani] won the New Zealand Cup, I would have said the Levin Classic, but he has now showed that he can leave a stayer," Richards said.

"Our filly relaxes well in her races, so we're leaning towards getting her out over a trip and seeing if she can get enough points to be the Filly of the Year."

- NZ Racing Desk