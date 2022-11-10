Sundees Son will be hard to beat in today's Dominion. Photo / David Di Somma

All driver Ben Hope wanted out of the draw for today's $300,000 Dominion was a front-line draw for exceptional trotter Muscle Mountain.

But when he got just that, it came with an extra little sting.

Muscle Mountain takes on Sundees Son in the 3200m feature and the pair have been so dominant in the open-class trotting ranks the past two years it is hard to envisage neither of them winning.

But Hope, who drives Muscle Mountain for parents Greg and Nina, says barrier one is not what he wanted to read when the fields came out. "All I wanted was a front-line draw rather than the second line like last year," says Hope.

"But I hadn't even thought about barrier one and that is not ideal.

"What I have found with him recently is the best way to get him away at the start safely is to hold on to him a bit and not rush him.

"From barrier one that could mean we get crossed by a few horses and more importantly we could end up giving Sundees Son a start, which won't be easy."

Hope says he is thrilled with how the giant trotter has been working and while he has always looked more potent over sprint trips his win over 2600m here two starts ago suggested he is getting stronger.

But if Sundees Son can trot to the lead and stay trotting, even the best version of Muscle Mountain probably can't beat him over 3200m.

Sundees Son is trying to win his third straight Dominion after setting an NZ record in this race last year but his campaign has encountered some judder bars in the past six weeks.

He has rolled into a gallop at the same place in both Addington starts this spring but after having some remedial work done on his joints was back to his hard-running best at Kaikoura last week.

If he is still feeling good and races up to that form he should probably press on to lead and it will take a special horse to run past him.

ADDINGTON BETS

Best: Sundees Son (R10, No 7) - Ideally suited by everything about the Dominion and if he rolls to the front it is hard to see him beaten.

Each way: Advance Party (R7, No 9) - Could get the perfect trip from one on the second line and be charging up the passing lane.

Suited: Last Tango In Heaven (R11, No 7) - Good fourth in a strong race at Kaikoura and if they go hard here he could swoop late.