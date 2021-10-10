Racing: Draw crucial for The Chosen One in A$5 million Caulfield Cup

The Chosen One (left) finished powerfully for second in the Herbert Power Stakes. Photo / Scott Barbour

Tomorrow looms as D-Day for The Chosen One's chances in the A$5 million Caulfield Cup after a stunning lead-up performance on Saturday.

The Cambridge entire flashed home late for second to Delphi in the Herbert Power Stakes, recording a blistering 22.5s for his last 400m carrying the 59kg topweight.

That convinced trainers Murray Baker and Andrew Forsman that last season's third-placegetter is exactly where he needs to be physically to perform to that level again at Caulfield this Saturday but there is still one piece of the puzzle that needs to fit.

"The barrier draw is really important for him," said Forsman in anticipation of the draw late tomorrow afternoon.

"With his racing pattern, if he draws wide, he is going to be closer to last, and that makes it very difficult in a big field."

His form this campaign would suggest The Chosen One is racing as well as last season, when he finished third in the Caulfield Cup and fourth in the Melbourne Cup.

Saturday's race looks a little easier, with no European-trained horses, although four imports arrived in Victoria on Saturday for the Melbourne Cup, including defending champion Twilight Payment.

The Baker-Forsman team could have two representatives in the Caulfield Cup, with Quick Thinker also guaranteed a start, but he is still in Sydney and will travel to Victoria only if rain is forecast close to Saturday, with that decision needing to be made by tomorrow.

Forsman was impressed by the latest win of Caulfield Cup favourite Incentivise, but says as good as he is, the recent defeats of Zaaki and Verry Elleegant prove no horse is unbeatable.

"He looks a very good horse but The Chosen One is ready to go, so we can't worry about the others."

The Chosen One and possibly Quick Thinker will be joined in the Caulfield Cup by Ocean Billy, who left for Victoria on Friday and will be trained for his Cups campaign by Chris Waller's Melbourne staff.

Forsman reports Aegon, who he also part-owns, is back on track for the A$7.5 million Golden Eagle in Sydney on October 30.

"He galloped brilliantly here on Friday and we are really happy with him," he said.

Aegon is rated a $15 chance for the Golden Eagle, his odds blowing out after his poor performance in Melbourne last start, when he returned with blood in his nostrils, but a veterinary examination on the day suggested it did not come from his lungs, so it was not classified as a bleeding incident.

"We had him scoped after a good gallop recently and there was no sign of any bleeding after that slight setback, so we are putting that behind us now and he will head to Sydney the week before the race.

"He might have a trial at Taupō this week if they go ahead but that would more or less just be a day out of him because he is very well and quite forward," said Forsman.