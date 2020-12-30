Racing: Distance makes all the difference in National Trot at Alexandra Park

Sundees Son winning Dominion at Addington. Photo / File

Same horses, same tactics, but a different distance. That last factor could be the key to today's $95,000 National Trot at Alexandra Park.

The big three from last week's Flying Mile at Cambridge return but this time over 1091m further than when Majestic Man led and held out Sundees Son and Bolt For Brilliance last week. That was always a chance to happen over the flying mile, especially with how fast Majestic Man is and how Cambridge often plays for leaders.

Temporale is the main addition to the race today from those who missed last week.

However, as good as he is, all the betting action will be with the top three, with Sundees Son opening $2, Bolt For Brilliance at $2.60 and Majestic Man at a still bankable $4.50.

The men who had to settle for second and third last week, Robert Dunn training Sundees Son and Tony Herlihy with Bolt For Brilliance, have all but conceded the same tactics will unfold over the 2700m Group 1 today.

"I don't see that changing. We have a better draw this week but I think [driver and son] Johnny [Dunn] will err on the side of caution and be careful off the gate and then go sit parked later.

"That is the most likely scenario but there is always the possibility they might hand up on Majestic Man this week, but probably not.

"But if they don't and we have to sit parked I think over this distance we still have the horse to beat," says Dunn.

Herlihy was happy with Bolt For Brilliance's third last week when a rival got between him and the favourites early and meant he had to come wide, effectively ending his hopes.

"It was a good run considering how much work he has to do late and it was his first start for two months," says Herlihy.

"It has brought him on and he worked well on Tuesday so he should go even better.

"I think the distance will help and if it works out the same as last week with Majestic Man in the front and Sundees Son outside him then I'd like to be closer, on their backs.

"It would be hard to say we can outstay Sundees Son the way he won the Dominion but hopefully we can be close enough to have a crack at them."

Dunn (Matt Damon) and Herlihy (Gambit) have runners in the Auckland Cup but realise the enormity of that task and think they can win other races on the card.

"The way One Majic Kenny (R4, No 8) won last start I think he should win again," says Dunn.

And Herlihy narrowly opts for Cowboys N Bandits in the last race as his better of two chances, although suggests Santa Maria also won't be a maiden for long.