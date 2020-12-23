Racing: Different tune but the song remains same for Leith Innes

Play That Song will be ridden by Danielle Johnson. Photo / Trish Dunell

Leith Innes may be playing the long game with his choice of ride in Saturday's Uncle Remus Stakes at Ellerslie but it might still pay off.

Innes had the choice of three rides in the listed three-year-old race and is on Suffused rather than the more favoured Play That Song, who he rode last start at Te Rapa.

Suffused hasn't raced since finishing fifth in the Hawke's Bay Guineas on October 3, a race Innes won riding Suffused's stablemate Aegon.

Which brings us back to the reason Innes isn't on Play That Song on Saturday.

"Play That Song could be heading to the Karaka Classic Mile here next month but I am committed to Aegon for that race," says Innes.

"So I wanted to be straight up with Nigel [Tiley, trainer] so he could get another rider."

Tiley did well, with premiership leader Danielle Johnson secured for Play That Song on Saturday but Innes is just as happy to be on Suffused.

"I actually rode him in a trial recently and he was a good third behind Levante and Entriviere," says Innes.

"He heads to the Levin Classic next if he goes well on Saturday and I am keen to ride him there too so I was happy to make the change."

Tiley was right when he tipped Herald readers that Brando would to be too forward for Play That Song in her comeback race at Te Rapa two weeks ago but he says the gap may close this week.

"My filly has come on with that run, as she was always going to," says Tiley. "And she has the blinkers on this week which I think will help her.

"So I expect her to go well and this race could give us an idea whether she can step up to the 1600m for the Karaka Classic next month."

Innes has some interesting rides on Saturday, including former Australian sprinter Love Squirrels (race five) and speedy juvenile filly Beldarra (race three), the latter facing a wide draw in a two-year-old race.

But the astute jockey believes he has a realistic chance in Saturday's Group 1 Zabeel Classic with Fiscal Fantasy.

The brave little mare ran second in this race last season and has won the weight-for-age 2000m at Ellerslie's Melbourne Cup meeting the last two years so finds herself in her track/distance happy place on Saturday.

"She had no really luck at Te Rapa last start but her main aim this summer has always been this race," says Innes. "I think from her draw she can sit just off the speed and be a really good each-way chance.

"Rock On Wood is the one to beat but this mare has a hope," Innes says of the $14 chance.