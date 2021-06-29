Racing: David and Emma-Lee Browne-trained Elephant back at work, with a promising spring ahead

Five-year-old Elephant has won all four of his starts to date. Photo / NZ Racing Desk

The talented horse with the quirky name is back in work and looking to accomplish some big things over spring.

The David and Emma-Lee Browne-trained Elephant is pleasing in the early stages of his preparation and will be out to extend his unbeaten record next season.

The rising five-year-old gelding has won all four of his starts to date and his connections are eyeing a possible trip across the Tasman with their charge if he continues to impress.

"Elephant is back in work and is coming along really well, he looks great, and I am very happy with him," Emma-Lee Browne said.

"I am not really sure where he will start off, it is early days yet in his preparation so we will see how he comes up. He has had a couple of gallops and we are pretty happy with where he is at. He is a bit stronger this time in so hopefully he can kick on with it."

Stablemate Gone West was also in fine form last preparation, winning three of his five starts, including the Stayers Championship Qualifier last start.

He suffered a minor injury following the race and his trainers elected to take a cautious approach with the four-year-old and bypassed the final in favour of the spelling paddock.

"He has come back in really well," Browne said. "He had a little bit of an injury just before the Stayers Final, it wasn't anything major, but we just thought we would put him out.

"It probably has been the best thing for him. He is 17 hands and he just needed to grow into himself a little, whereas this time in he looks big and strong. I am really happy with how he has come back in.

"If he was to come up it might be worth a quick trip to Australia for some of their country staying cups."

● Cambridge trainer Tony Pike is confident he can figure in the thick end of the prizemoney in a Queensland stakes race.

The stable was represented by dominant Listed Life Member Stakes [1830m] winner Tutukaka at Eagle Farm last Saturday, and Pike is expecting a good showing from talented three-year-old Not An Option in Saturday's Group 3 Winx Guineas [1600m] at the Sunshine Coast.

The Not A Single Doubt colt disappointed when 11th in the Group 3 Best Classic [1400m] at Eagle Farm in late May and Pike has given the Eagle Farm track a wide berth with the colt before taking aim again.

"I think he can bounce back to form. I'm just putting that last run down to the Eagle Farm track, he trialled brilliantly at the Gold Coast last Tuesday," Pike said. "Michael Cahill galloped him this morning and he felt sensational.

"After a great first-up run we're just putting it down to the Eagle Farm track, it tripped up a lot of horses this carnival.

"We're expecting an improved performance and it wouldn't surprise if he wins on Saturday."

Pike believes the horse will be suited by the step-up in distance.

"His pedigree suggests at a mile and probably further should be right up his alley. With that trial under his belt at the Gold Coast, it should be perfect."

- NZ Racing Desk