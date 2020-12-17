Racing: Christianshavtime in the mix for main race at Alexandra Park

Christianshavtime has a need for speed but lacks gate speed. Photo / Trish Dunell

The lack of a major weapon might make Christianshavtime vulnerable at Alexandra Park on Friday night.

Christianshavtime probably shouldn't even be in the reckoning for favouritism for the main mobile pace (Race 5), being just a four-win horse giving away 30 rating points to Inter Dominion and Auckland Cup placegetters such as Mach Shard and Triple Eight.

But the combination of those horses having some form doubts and Christianshavtime blowing away far more highly-assessed horses like Tommy Lincoln and On The Cards last start suggests he can still win.

Since he left maidens he has looked an open-class horse in the making, one well capable of a 2:38 time over 2200m, which will win races at Alexandra Park.

"We know he is pretty good," says co-trainer Logan Hollis, who trains Christianshavtime with partner Shane Robertson.

"He is a rarity for us, a horse good enough that we need to start planning his campaign six months out and working backwards from there.

"His big aim is the Messenger in May so we will let him bypass the Auckland Cup this month because he has only won those four races after all but I think he showed last start he can run with some of the open-class pacers."

Christianshavtime came from last in a four-horse field to beat the open-class horses last start but the fact he often comes from so far back is the reason some punters will struggle to back him with confidence.

"He doesn't have any gate speed which is why he races like that," explains Hollis.

"He never has had it so it means he needs the speed on in his races to win.

"Take this week, he will get crossed out of the gate and if they walk and sprint he probably won't be able to catch them but if they go hard he will get his chance."

While the December 31 Auckland Cup will come around too quickly for Christianshavtime, three of the big names against him are heading that way. Mach Shard, On The Cards and Triple Eight could all win with peak efforts. But their seasons have been a mixed bag, with Mach Shard the best of them so far this term having beaten Copy That and Belle Of Montana in the Spring Cup.

Mach Shard and On The Cards have the gate speed to head forward and potentially lead-trail and in a race without many attackers it wouldn't surprise to see either of them, particularly Mach Shard, get a winning break.

Earlier in the night, the Hollis/Roberston stable have Shezadeal stepping up sharply in grade in race one and a rare trotter in the stable in Asteria Lavra in race two.

"She has the ability to win but she has real problems going away," says Hollis.

The stable is also looking forward to starting Luke John in the $200,000 Harness Million on New Year's Eve as well as taking a draft of 15 to the Karaka yearling sales in February.

One of the other clashes of the meeting is Italian Lad, who finally looks like fulfilling his potential up against high-class southern fillies Braeview Kelly and La Rosa in race three, with the older horse holding the advantage.

● Punters used to Friday night racing at Addington might want to tune in a bit earlier otherwise the meeting will be over before they expect it to start.

The Fast 10 meeting sees a far earlier than usual start at 2.35pm but just as importantly shorter gaps of 18 minutes between races.

That means the entire meeting will conclude in under three hours for 10 races.