Racing: Chris Johnson breaks all-time jockey record for wins in New Zealand

Chris Johnson drives Sassenach to the line to claim victory and the national record at Awapuni. Photo / Race Images

Veteran jockey Chris "Magic" Johnson established a national record for race victories at Awapuni when Sassenach provided him with win 2452 in New Zealand.

The 56-year-old required one winner to surpass the previous mark set by David Walsh after drawing level at Invercargill last Saturday.

It has been an up-and-down journey for Johnson to reach the milestone, having battled officialdom and personal demons, but the record is testament to his persistence, longevity and determination.

"It's been a long road, but I've always said it will happen when it happens. I've had a lot of support over the years, with so many people to thank," Johnson said.

"I do love my horses, and my hat goes off to them for their courage and determination. I've got no plans to retire, and while I can still ride, I just hope to keep going."

Johnson won his first premiership in the 1995-96 season with 139 wins, a tally that remains his best, though he was able to add a second premiership title with 112 wins in 2017-18.

He has won 21 Group 1 races going back to the 1984 New Zealand 1000 Guineas (1600m) at Riccarton when he guided Canterbury Belle to success. He has gone on to win the 1000 Guineas on three further occasions, aboard Phillipa Rush in 1989, Tartan Tights in 1994 and Tycoon Lil in 1997.

But perhaps his signature race has been the Group 1 New Zealand Oaks (2400m) at Trentham, a race he has won five times, with wins aboard Domino in 1990, Tartan Tights in 1995, Sawadtee in 1997, Tycoon Lil in 1998 and Savvy Coup in 2018.

Johnson rode his first winner at his first ride on New Year's Day 1981, guiding Noble Star to success.

● Pocket rocket Tavi Mac, who affectionately carries the moniker Frodo due to his diminutive stature and ungainly build, captured the biggest victory of his burgeoning career when he dashed away from his rivals in the Manawatu Challenge Stakes (1400m).

Set for the race by Allan Sharrock after a hollow win in the Listed Levin Stakes (1400m) at Otaki last month, Tavi Mac presented in outstanding order before travelling kindly in behind the pace early in the contest.

Rider Troy Harris had a lapful of horse as he angled into the clear at the 300m where Tavi Mac dashed to the front and cleared out from his rivals, eventually posting a one-and-a-half-length winning margin over Callsign Mav, with southern mare Kiwi Ida third.

Sharrock makes no secret of his affection for his pint-sized poster boy.

"He has a special place in my heart, this horse," he said. "He's not the best horse I've ever trained, but he is the toughest I've ever laid a hand on.

"The tenacity he shows every time he lines up is just amazing. He has developed a cult following and everyone wants to get their picture taken with him, which is just fantastic."

● Hastings visitor Hunta Pence overcame his apparent dislike of the Awapuni track to register his biggest career victory when he won the Manawatu Cup (2300m) in a tight finish.

A last-start winner of the Listed Wanganui Cup (2040m) last month, Hunta Pence was overlooked by many before the contest but a masterly ride by experienced jockey Darryl Bradley saw him land the thick end of the prize by a bare nose from fellow veteran Dolcetto after the pair waged war in the concluding stages.

Bradley had Hunta Pence travelling sweetly throughout but looked to be running for a minor placing when Dolcetto tackled pacemaker Camino Rocoso with 200m to run.

Bradley never gave up on Hunta Pence, who lifted strongly in the last few strides to poke his nose in front right on the line from a gallant Dolcetto, with Camino Rocoso clinging to third ahead of Sir Nate and Felaar.

- NZ Racing Desk