Racing: Cheaperthandivorce could cause an upset in $400,000 New Zealand Oaks

Cheaperthandivorce trainers Robert Wellwood (left) and Roger James. Photo / Trish Dunell

The great traditional Oaks concern is one thing trainer Roger James is adamant he doesn't have to worry about with Cheaperthandivorce at Trentham today.

Cheaperthandivorce is like many of the fillies in today's $400,000 classic — she has shown ability and has been running on like the test of 2400m will suit her.

James believes that could take his filly almost as far as the sheer class of key rivals such as Amarelinha and Needle And Thread.

But still there is always that question: will she stay or won't she?

Cheaperthandivorce shouldn't have those issues, as she is out of 2008 Oaks winner Boundless, who also ran second in the AJC Oaks and competed in Caulfield and Melbourne Cups. And she is by champion stallion Savabeel, who is also the sire of today's favourite Amarelinha.

"I think we know our filly will stay," said James, who trains in partnership with Robert Wellwood.

"So that is one thing we don't have to worry about and now I hope she just gets away with the field and gives herself a chance."

Cheaperthandivorce has been slow away in her last two and running on, which always catches the eye of potential Oaks punters.

She gets premiership-leading jockey Danielle Johnson to try to keep her no worse than midfield from barrier three. If she can do that and show the same desire to run on as she has lately, she might become the Oaks blowout.

Amarelinha will still be the filly most punters opt for, as she has been beaten only twice, once on debut and then by Aegon in a Karaka Classic thriller two months ago.

She isn't bred as a 2400m filly on her maternal side, but with New Zealand's best trainer and jockey behind her, and a wicked turn of foot, it probably won't matter.

As good as the Oaks is, the Cuddle Stakes may rival it for female class, as some seriously good mares in Sinarahma, Coventina Bay, Our Hail Mary and the improving Tabata go head to head, with who gets the better trip out of Coventina Bay or Sinarahma probably the winner. Tempo may decide the Wellington Guineas, while South Island-trained sprinters hold the first three places in the handicaps for the Lightning, looking to continue their superb record in Trentham sprints.