Racing: Chance for remarkable double at 1000 Guineas

Matchmaker contests the 1000 Guineas. Photo / Race Images

Success for Matchmaker in tomorrow's Group 1 1000 Guineas at Riccarton would complete a remarkable double for North Canterbury trainer Nick Wigley.

Wigley and his wife Carol raced star filly Canterbury Belle, who won the Classic for trainer Dave Kerr in 1984.

Now Matchmaker, who Wigley and his training partner Kayla Milnes produced to win the Canterbury Belle Stakes (1200m) at Riccarton last month, has a gilt-edged chance of emulating one of Canterbury racing's great performers.

"Canterbury Belle was strong and powerful and she'd grind them into the dirt, whereas Matchmaker may have a better turn of foot but she's probably no Canterbury Belle," Wigley said.

"It was huge for us at the time owning a filly as good as Canterbury Belle. My father [Sandy] said at the time the problem with her is that we had a good horse too young and we'd spend the rest of our lives trying to find one as good, and he was probably right.

"It's always been on my bucket list to own and train a 1000 Guineas winner and while I don't own her, it's probably the next best thing training one for your son and daughter-in-law."

Wigley's son Gus and his wife Bianca bred and race Matchmaker, these days retaining a 50 per cent holding after Sydneysider Manoj Wanzare bought into her earlier this spring. The Makfi filly, who will join Sydney trainer Chris Waller after tomorrow's race, is a $19 chance with TAB bookmakers after drawing barrier 12. Troy Harris is booked to ride.

"We'll have to ride for luck. Both her wins she's had cover then pulled out for clear air — and that will help her get the 1600m too," Wigley said.

"There's nothing to compare the South Island form to the Soliloquy Stakes form except through the TAB market, which is favouring the Soliloquy form. It's a pretty open race.

"She galloped on the Rangiora track on her own on Tuesday and went to Woodend Beach on Thursday and again [yesterday]. She did strong work yesterday over a mile and then walked in the surf.

"It's up to the luck of the race now. If she runs up to her best form and can unleash, we'd be disappointed if she doesn't run in the first four."

Wigley and Milne will shoot for further stakes success at Riccarton with promising Capitalist filly Mozzarella tackling the Listed Welcome Stakes (1000m), while Blackbook is a leading chance in the Premier over 1400m.

"Blackbook is probably our best winning chance.

"She's racing really well and she's got a good inside draw and Lisa Allpress on. She should be really competitive."

- NZ Racing Desk