Racing: Champion trainer Mark Purdon's huge gamble for New Zealand Cup

Copy That (pictured) is the closest contender to Self Assured. Photo / Race Images

Champion trainer Mark Purdon has rolled the dice with one of the biggest gambles of his training career in Tuesday's $540,000 New Zealand Cup.

And it wasn't looking all that promising in tonight's official trial for the great race.

Purdon has taken Cup favourite Self Assured off the unruly starting position for Tuesday's 3200m classic at Addington even though his standing-start manners have been iffy at best this season.

The Hall Of Fame trainer obviously thinks Self Assured doesn't want to be giving his greatest danger, Copy That, too big a start in the Cup so asked stewards to take Self Assured off the unruly so he can be in the draw rather than starting from the unruly, which is the outside of the second line and slightly back.

From a draw perspective that worked well with Self Assured drawing 11 but to start from barrier eight after emergencies come out, a wide front line starting point seemingly perfect as he won't have to come into line too early and should have room to move.

That became even more important when Copy That drew the ace and two of the other favourites in Spankem and Classie Brigade drew the second line, meaning if Self Assured had remained on the unruly Copy That would only have had to step safely to be all but assured the lead because all of his key rivals were drawing the second line.

So now at least Self Assured has a chance of being on the early tactical battle if he can step safely. But that looked a big if after tonight's Cup trial.

Self Assured stood up to the starting tapes calmly but still bobbled away in the trial and while he looked fit and sharp after, if he misses the start like that on Tuesday he could be back closer to last.

That would gift the tactical advantage to Copy That, who connections won't be thrilled by barrier one but he has been safe enough away from inside standing start draws before this campaign.

Copy That was also in tonight's trial, won by Spankem, but like Self Assured he was not asked for his best work and thrilled driver Blair Orange with how he felt.

Self Assured immediately opened the $2.70 Cup favourite but was out to $3 after his trial bobble while Copy That was challenging him for top billing at $3.10.

Other stars at Tuesday's mega meeting facing tricky draws include Krug (3YO Sires' Stakes Final), Cracker Hill in the NZ Trotting Free-For-All, and Amazing Dream, who will start from the outside of the front line in the Nevele R Mares Final.

Addington bosses have programmed 13 races for harness racing's biggest day with the Cup to run at 5.34pm.