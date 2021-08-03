Racing: Champion jockey Danielle Johnson rates Entriviere 'a beast'

The best version of Entriviere (winning today) is up to the Sydney sprinting mares. Photo / Trish Dunell

Champion jockey Danielle Johnson described untapped speedster Entriviere as "a beast" after she aqua-planed across the mud to win at today's Ellerslie trials.

And that beast will now spearhead the New Zealand assault on Australia's richest spring carnivals starting in just over two weeks.

Entriviere effortlessly won her 900m open catchweight trial on a star-studded morning at Ellerslie that saw many of New Zealand's best thoroughbreds in action.

She jumped straight to the lead and scooted over the wet inside trial track to race away from Amarelinha, Siracusa and Justacanta for her second impressive trial in recent weeks.

Entriviere suggested she was the real deal when smashing opponents in two Group 3 races at Ellerslie last season before being a certainty beaten at Group 2 level at Randwick during The Championships.

Now she is set to return to Australia and race in one of two Group3 races at Randwick on August 21 as she counts down to the new A$2 million The Invitation at Randwick on October 23.

She will need to secure one of the 12 invitations to that race. Johnson thinks the best version of Entriviere is up to the Sydney sprinting mares.

"She is so fast, I don't think she even realises how fast she is," said the newly-crowned premiership winning jockey.

"She just cruised that [today] and I think it is getting to the stage she might be the fastest horse I have ever ridden."

That is a huge call considering Johnson has regularly ridden Avantage, who has won two Telegraphs and a Railway, but the latter probably has the raw class to win elite sprints even though 1400m-1600m may be her best trips, whereas Entriviere is a speed machine.

Being by Tavistock, she is also expected to handle longer trips, so the 1400m of The Invitation looks ideal for Entriviere, but trainer Jamie Richards will plot a programme strong enough to get her invited to the new race without penalising her too much under the set weights and penalties scale.

On a morning when so many stars came out to clear their lungs, there was enough to like about how most of them handled it, with the one major absentee being Dragon Leap, who had a slightly off blood report, so stayed home and will trial in two weeks.

Neither Probabeel nor Aegon were pushed in their 900m catchweight, with Opie Bosson happy with Probabeel, considering she hates heavy tracks and was trialing without the hood on.

"She was fine and it will bring her on a lot," said Bosson.

Probabeel is likely to resume in Melbourne on August 28, possibly in the Memsie, a race also being considered for Aegon, who, being a lighter-framed horse, shouldn't take much to trim down to racing weight.

"That was all he needed and we will see how the next few weeks go before deciding whether he heads straight to Aussie or potentially goes to Hastings for the Tarzino [on September 11]," said co-trainer Andrew Forsman.

The Chosen One, with comeback rider Matt Cameron in the saddle, also pleased Forsman and will head to Melbourne to start another Cups campaign.

Entriviere aside, the most stunning trialist for the day was unbeaten 3-year-old filly Imperatriz, who towelled up some high-class male opponents like a filly going places, one of those places likely being Australia.

"At this stage, she will head to Hastings for the Gold Trail on September 11 and then we will make a decision about what comes next," said Richards.