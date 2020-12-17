Racing: Callsign Mav returns to Awapuni in top form

Callsign Mav should be a good chance at Awapuni. Photo / Trish Dunell

So many of the conditions surrounding Callsign Mav's return at Awapuni are exactly the same as when he scored the greatest upset of the galloping season three months ago.

However, there are two differences and trainer John Bary admits one of them could be crucial.

Callsign Mav is going fresh-up into the $100,000 Manawatu Challenge Stakes, a weight-for-age 1400m which is exactly what the Tarzino Trophy was at Hastings on September 19 when Callsign Mav downed Supera and Avantage.

But then he was the 81-1 outsider whereas on Saturday, as a Group 1 winner now suited by the weight-for-age scale, he is the $3 second favourite behind Tavi Mac.

If Callsign Mav brings that Tarzino form to Awapuni he is the one to beat, even allowing for how talented and popular Tavi Mac is.

"I think he is as good now as he was going into that first day at Hastings," says Bary in a huge push for the four-year-old.

"He had a trial at Taupo where he really pleased me in finishing second and then had an exhibition gallop so he is basically as fit as he was going into the Tarzino.

"So I couldn't be happier with him heading into the race but of course he has never won away from Hastings.

"I am not saying that is a worry but it is still true."

All four of Callsign Mav's career wins have come on his home track while he also finished second to Catalyst in a Hawke's Bay Guineas.

Still, with the conditions of the race so closely aligned to his Tarzino triumph, Callsign Mav has plenty of upside, with even his wide draw outside of the eight-horse field not bothering Bary.

"I actually prefer him out there where he can roll forward rather than being tucked away from barrier one. He likes some room because he is such a long striding horse."

His record proves that with Callsign Mav having only once drawn inside barrier six in his four wins and even that was when he drew five of five.

As good as Callsign Mav is, Tavi Mac opened favourite for the Group 2 as he looks to turn a great winter and stunning spring into a successful summer.

There isn't much the equine sausage dog can't do, winning on all sorts of track conditions and his second to Avantage in the Foxbridge Plate in September left few doubts he is good enough in this company and even better.

He should settle wherever jockey Troy Harris feels comfortable from barrier three and it would be a surprise if he and Callsign Mav aren't fighting out the finish.

The mares Kiwi Ida (defending champion) and Aimee's Jewel both have the talent if not the last-start performances to be factors here and Bary warns punters that even though Motivation is only a rating 74 horse he could sneak into the First4.

"I know he is giving away a lot of rating points away but his form is pretty good behind some smart horses like Hypnos and Rock On Wood so he might have an upset hope."

Bary also takes one of his old equine mates in Hugo The Boss back to the races for the first time in nine months on Saturday with comeback rider Kate Hercock to do the riding.

Hercock has had just one ride back after a decade away from race riding but now lives not far from Bary's Hawke's Bay property and rides work for him.

"I'd love to give her her first win back but with old Hugo this is more about finding out whether he still wants to be a racehorse."