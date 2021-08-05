Racing: Call of Wilde as trainer has eyes on tilt at Cups

Tralee Rose winning the Listed Bagot Handicap (2800m) at Felmmington in January. Photo / Bruno Cannatelli

Symon Wilde is daring to dream with Tralee Rose this spring.

The Warrnambool trainer has nominated the daughter of Tavistock for the Caulfield (2400m) and Melbourne Cups (3200m), and while he admits they are lofty targets, he doesn't want to die wondering with the mare he part-owns.

"We are going to try and tailor a programme to get towards the Melbourne Cup and if we come up short there are plenty of other options for her," Wilde told SENtrack.

Tralee Rose takes a strong formline into spring, having won five of her 11 starts, and placing in three others.

Her career highlights came earlier this year when she won the Listed Bagot Handicap (2800m) at Flemington on New Year's Day and the Group3 Lord Reims Stakes (2600m) at Morphettville a month later.

While pleased with those results, Wilde said she will need to have improved to be competitive in the spring features.

"We are under no illusions — she beat off-season fields," Wilde said. "She did it well, but she does have to make that next step.

"It is unusual to say a five-year-old is still improving, but she has finally matured so I think we will see the best of her now. We are dreaming at the moment and the reality is that she might not be good enough."

Her first major assignment will likely be the Bart Cummings at Flemington in October, but she may have a few stakes runs in the lead-up.

Wilde has been pleased with her progress so far this preparation.

"We are really happy with her," he told SENtrack.

"She has done about six weeks and she had her first little bit of fast work earlier in the week and we couldn't have been happier with the way she went.

"You have really got to get that foundation for her. That's the key to it — laying a really good solid base and then not over-race her or race her into fitness, we would rather have her pretty forward and fit, and race her at her best distances — 2000m and above."

"The next month will tell a tale," he said. Tralee Rose was purchased by Cameron Cooke Bloodstock for $50,000 out of the Cambridge Stud draft at the 2018 New Zealand Bloodstock Karaka yearling sales.

- NZ Racing Desk