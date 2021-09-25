Racing: Big paydays loom for Kiwi horses

Elephant and rider Damian Lane head to the winning post in the Sandown Stakes yesterday. Photo / Bruno Cannatelli

Elephant and rider Damian Lane head to the winning post in the Sandown Stakes yesterday. Photo / Bruno Cannatelli

Elephant was the only New Zealand-trained winner in big time racing in Australia yesterday but he wasn't the only superstar to shine as the performances of two beaten Kiwis suggested bigger paydays ahead.

The Cambridge 5-year-old turned the A$200,000 Sandown Stakes into a trackwork gallop as he sat outside the leader and changed gears at the 200m mark when jockey Damian Lane asked him to sprint.

That saw Elephant put 1 lengths on fellow NZ-bred Romancer to win going away and take his record to six wins in seven starts.

Two of those have come in his three Australian starts and he now has the A$1 million Toorak Handicap at Caulfield on October 9 looking the perfect target, as he should still get in well at the weights.

"I hope the handicapper doesn't give him too many [rating] points for that because the Toorak could be the perfect race for him," said Lane.

The win promoted Elephant to second favourite for the Toorak in a market dominated by New Zealand-bred gallopers.

There were a couple of other big Kiwi names in Matamata stablemates Entriviere and Probabeel who, although beaten yesterday, suggest they have huge chances in seven-figure races in coming weeks.

Probabeel had to settle for second to Zaaki in the Underwood at Sandown, and while she gave his army of supporters a fright at the 200m, the wonderful New Zealand mare was never going to get past Zaaki.

The win leaves Zaaki as a red hot favourite for the A$5m Cox Plate in four weeks and the team behind Probabeel with a decision to make.

On yesterday's performance, she can probably place in a Cox Plate, but when you add Verry Elleegant to Zaaki it gets harder to make a realistic case Probabeel can beat them both in the Cox, especially as the 2040m is at the end of her range.

But a week later is the A$1m Empire Rose at Flemington, a weight-for-age mare's mile which seems made in heaven for Probabeel. She can tackle both but the second option looks by far the more favourable.

There are no doubts about Entriviere's target after her blistering third in the A$400,000 Golden Pendant at Rosehill in Sydney.

She was forced to settle back from her wide draw, and in the 1400m race lacking tempo, she was left a sectionally impossible task starting the last 600m, which winner Vangelic cut out in a quick 33.4s, suggesting Entriviere would have broken 33s for that section coming wide on the track.

That sees her maintain favouritism for the A$2m The Invitation at a far more suitable Randwick, with a long straight and sweeping bends, on October 23.

Her champion jockey James McDonald suggested after yesterday's race she will be better with some sting out of the track, so her connections will be hoping for some rain the week of her greatest test.

Another stablemate Sword Of State had no luck being trapped wide on his Australian debut earlier in the card and should be better for the outing.