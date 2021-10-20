Racing: Bary backing a bruising, brutal Cox Plate

LOVERACING.NZ's Liz Whelan takes a look at the last week of racing highlights. Video / LOVERACING.NZ

Mega weekend

● A$5 million Cox Plate in Melbourne.

● A$2m Invitation in Sydney.

● Black type domestic racing at Matamata and Riccarton.

● Black type harness at Alexandra Park, Friday and Ashburton, Monday.

Kiwi trainer John Bary is hoping for an old fashioned brutal Cox Plate in Melbourne on Saturday.

Because that is the best hope his departing stable star Callsign Mav has in the A$5 million weight-for-age championship against an international field.

Callsign Mav is the rank outsider of the elite 10-horse field even after winning Group 1 races at Hastings in both his starts this season before crossing the Tasman last week.

He has joined local trainer Danny O'Brien in a caretaker capacity for Saturday's race before transferring to him permanently after the race.

Bary says the reports are good and his preparation has been perfect.

"They are happy with the horse and so was Luke [Nolan, jockey] after galloping him this week," said Bary.

"We got the sort of draw we wanted at barrier five, meaning he should be able to stay handy."

Bary admits Callsign Mav may not have the dazzling last 600m that race rivals such as Probabeel or Anamoe are capable of so he wants race favourite Zaaki up front and pouring the pressure on.

"I'd like to be handy and then see them really going at it from say the 700m, making those horses back in the field work for it.

"If that happens we have a fit, happy horse ready for a real battle and if he isn't good enough to win then so be it."

So can he win?

"I don't know. What I do know if that he is ready to run up to his peak and that is all we can control."

A crucial factor in the outcome of the 2040m thriller could be Melbourne's weather, with rain forecast for tomorrow already seeing bookmakers tightening Verry Elleegant because she would love a wet Cox Plate.

"If they get rain on Friday it could see them cut the inside of the track up at Friday night's meeting and that might mean they race a lane or two off the inside," explained Bary.

"That would make our draw even better but any rain won't bother our fella."

That is the opposite for New Zealand's other chance in the race in Probabeel, the wonderful mare only likely to show her best is the track remains better than slow, which it will if the forecasts are accurate.

While Probabeel won't be wanting any rain for the Cox Plate, her stablemate Entriviere will be suited by the showers around Sydney leading into Saturday's A$2m Invitation at Royal Randwick.

Entriviere is the warm favourite for the new mares race over 1400m even after drawing barrier 11, with a likely starting position of nine after the emergencies come out.

Entriviere has been huge in all three Australian starts and most potent when sitting off a hot speed, even more so when there is some give in the track.

She should get that on Saturday for new rider Tommy Berry, who takes the reins because James McDonald is in Victoria for the next three weeks to ride at the carnivals there, starting with Zaaki in the Cox Plate.