Racing: Australian jockey Josh Parr has chance at rare double

Dynastic took out the Karaka Million in January, that time steered by Opie Bosson. Photo / NZ Racing Desk

A jockey who has never even been to New Zealand before could end up the unlikely star of New Zealand Cup week that begins at Riccarton today.

And if Josh Parr becomes a punter’s favourite this week it could be a pointer to the return of top flight Australian jockeys for our major carnivals for the first time in three years.

Parr flies in from Sydney to ride at all three days of the Riccarton carnival including Dynastic in the 2000 Guineas, the $500,000 first classic of the week.

Parr, who rode a winner on Oaks Day at Flemington on Thursday, has been lured to Christchurch by Te Akau after their stable No.1 Opie Bosson was suspended, leaving them without a proven group 1 jockey who could commit to all their rides for the week.

With Parr having nine career group 1s to his name and being highly regarded in the ultra-competitive Sydney jockey’s room he fits the bill beautifully, even forgoing riding on the last day of Melbourne Cup week to be in Canterbury.

He says the opportunity is exciting and he would love to make more regular trips to New Zealand carnivals, “but I have got to get this one right first.”

“I am really thrilled to be coming over and my manager (Tye Angland) and I think it is a privilege to be asked.

“Obviously I haven’t been here before but the track looks a nice big circuit, I have done some form and I will ring Opie today (Friday) to discuss some of the horses, particularly Dynastic.”

Parr’s involvement can only stir Australian interest in the meeting and while today’s mammoth programme at Flemington will still be the focus for Australian punters the involvement of well-known Australian jockeys in our carnivals would be of increasing value deeper into summer.

The Australian thoroughbred goes into its “off-season” over summer with no carnivals in the east at the same time our biggest meetings are staged and Australian jockeys riding at our carnivals bring Australian eyeballs and turnover with them.

The Herald can reveal the biggest attraction of them all, ex-pat superstar James McDonald is hoping to ride at the Karaka Million meeting which will be held at Pukekohe as a one-off on January 21.

If you want to understand the effect McDonald can have on turnover, think like an Aussie punter in the PubTab come January 21. The favourite in the next race at Pukekohe has J McDonald listed next to it. What happens next?

Yep, those names are worth a fortune in overseas turnover.

While Parr has big winning hopes today in Dynastic, Burgundy Rose and Campionessa to mention a few, McDonald will be trying to end Cup week in Melbourne by breaking his own carnival record.

He has ridden seven Flemington winners this week and holds the Cup week record of 10 and has Nature Strip in the A$3million Champions Sprint and Anamoe in the A$3million Champions Stakes today.

There are Kiwi representatives in both, Levante in the red-hot Sprint and the Andrew Forsman-trained pair of Mustang Valley and Mr Maestro in the Champions Stakes.

Levante returns to where she finished a brave fourth in the Newmarket in February but finds herself in a far stronger sprint today while Mustang Valley and Mr Maestro meet what resembles a mini-Cox Plate.Cup week in Christchurch goes up another gear on Tuesday with the $600,000 New Zealand Trotting Cup meeting, Riccarton race again Wednesday, the greyhound NZ Cup on Thursday and two huge meetings at Addington (Friday) and Riccarton (Saturday) wrap the week.