Racing: Arna Donnelly's guns not at their peak in Cambridge

Kango finished seventh in the New Zealand Cup and sixth in the New Zealand Free-For-All. Photo / Supplied

Star Waikato trainer Arna Donnelly has words of warning for punters expecting her to clean up on her home track at Cambridge today.

Although Donnelly thinks she has several good winning chances, she is adamant her stable big names can't be at their peak for today's feature, the $20,000 Christmas Cup.

The race is a qualifier for the revamped Country Championship, which will have a rich final in April to replace the Easter Cup. The new race set to become one of the most sought after by trainers of horses below the open class elite.

Donnelly takes Kango and Taipo (both off 30m) and Rough And Ready (20m) to the race in a tricky, capacity field over the 2700m.

"They all raced at Cup week in Christchurch and went some good races but I haven't taken them to the workouts since they have come back up," explains Donnelly.

"That doesn't mean they can't win because we train on the track here at Cambridge and they get to work against each other at good speed usually. But we haven't put them under too much pressure since they came back.

"They have another good race here next week or even the Franklin Cup at Alexandra Park so they will definitely improve with the run.

"Because of that, how well they step and how hard their rivals go may be the deciding factor as to whether any of ours can win."

Kango finished seventh in the New Zealand Cup and sixth in the New Zealand Free-For-All which would suggest he is the best of the trio but Donnelly still says there isn't much between he and Taipo, with their progress over the next 12 months likely to determine who emerges the best pacer.

"They are both good horses but Rough And Ready is actually the most forward of them all and can begin quickly so he is at least as good a chance as the other two."

Donnelly's representatives face easier tasks earlier in the day meeting, with Glenbourne (R8, No4) one she rates her hardest to beat.

"He is up here as part of the club's scheme to attract South Island horses with a travel bonus and he won well last start so I can see him being hard to beat again.

"We have another southern one in that race too called Northview Peg and she is improving."

Pacing Hope is an obvious chance in race two as is Waitforever in a strong race seven while Donnelly likes Bad Medicine in race 11 as he drops in class.

But he does meet a Group race performer in Casino Action which will be a challenge.

"Shezadeal (R10) is a little filly I haven't had long and I think she can really improve on her last start performance.

"And we quite like Berrylicious Babe (R9, No3). She is in a good field but worth following."

Herlihy eyes blinds to shade opposition

Tony Herlihy is hoping some extra eyewear helps his two main chances at Cambridge today.

Herlihy takes a larger than usual team to today's meeting but with the added bonus he can head south to drive them for the first time in more than four months.

Last Tango In Heaven and Melanion (race 12) make up a powerful combo in the race of the day and Herlihy hopes blinds will help wake Last Tango In Heaven up.

"He got beaten at Alexandra Park last Friday and while he was fresh-up he shut off a bit near the line, which he can do," says Herlihy.

"So I have out the blinds on and he tends to step okay so if that happens he is probably the better of my two hopes in a race where the backmarkers have to be hard to beat."

Herlihy has also added sliding blinds to Bohemian Rhapsody for race three after she lost concen-tration in the home straight at Alexandra Park last Friday as well.

"She was going really well but got to the Lone Star [at the top of the Alex Park straight] and started looking at everything down the straight. She is a pretty nice filly and will be better for that and I think the blinds will help her."

Herlihy also expects a good campaign from returning juvenile filly Mr Kaplan but admits she faces a tough task drawn wide against race fit rivals.