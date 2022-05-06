Andrew Forsman starts his solo training career today. Photo / Trish Dunell

Andrew Forsman thinks he has the right horse to start his solo training career with a win at Te Rapa today.

The Cambridge horseman is training on his own accord after a hugely successful partnership with Murray Baker, who retired last week, and Forsman is hitting the ground running, starting today.

Not only does he have winning chances at Te Rapa, including his first solo starter in Abeyance (R3, No 4) but he also has representatives in feature races in New South Wales and Queensland.

Marroni starts in the A$250,000 Gosford Cup while Meritable tackles the A$150,000 Gold Coast Guineas.

"It is a good busy day to start off — I'd love to get a win and I think we have a couple of good hopes."

Forsman believes Abeyance needed the run last start when fifth so she will be improved for what doesn't look a strong maiden race.

"She still has some maturing to do but she works like a good filly so from her draw I think she has a really good chance," he said.

He will line up talented filly Westwood in today's $60,000 Waikato Stakes, the Listed juvenile feature made easier by the scratching of last Saturday's impressive winner Charmario.

"She is a filly who can jump and run handy, possibly even leading, and that will make her hard to beat."

Neither horse will race in Forsman's new colours as they will wear their owners' silks but it won't be long until the sleek white jacket with black sleeves and black and gold stripes are seen.

"I wanted something sharp and to get away from the traditional colours but once you start designing your own colours, you can spend a lot of time thinking about the options," he said.

Marroni looks to have found the right race at Gosford and should handle the track which Forsman hopes isn't as bottomless as the one that tripped the talented galloper up at Randwick last time.

"His run looked terrible but I can only put it down to the track, which was really heavy and holding and a lot of horses didn't handle.

"Without knowing all of his opposition well I think he can race handy and have a good chance."

There isn't the same level of confidence about Meritable at the Gold Coast with Forsman not expecting the potentially heavy track to suit the 2000 Guineas runner-up.

"I doubt we will see his best if it gets as wet as the forecast suggests but he needs to start to be ready for his main assignment in a few weeks," he explained.

With Baker having retired, Forsman is now in charge of 40 horses but that number will grow to 60 next month when those spelling return, filling the barn.

"It is a big change but Murray has had an amazing career and I'm really proud of what we achieved together.

"It is an exciting time though, we have some great owners and some lovely horses we were able to buy at the sales or have been given so I am looking forward to getting started."

● The connections of outstanding Kiwi three-year-old Sword Of State will make a raceday decision on whether he tackles today's $150,000 Gold Coast Guineas.

Heavy rain forecast for the region didn't eventuate yesterday with the track rated a soft7 last night.

Trainer Mark Walker travelled to Queensland yesterday and walked the Gold Coast track but was none the wiser as to whether Sword Of State should start.

"We thought the rain was coming this afternoon but it didn't and if it now comes then things could change," said Walker last night.

"So I will ring Brendan [Lindsay, owner] and Henry [Plumtree, racing manager] in the morning and they will have the final say."

Sword Of State was New Zealand's best two-year-old last season and the fastest three-year-old this term but black-type in Australia would aid his stud career which will start at Cambridge Stud in the spring.

He is second favourite for the Guineas and with it being over the unusual Guineas distance of 1200m if the track stays in the soft range he will be hard to beat from a good draw with regular jockey Opie Bosson riding.