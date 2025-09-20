Sunline Vase leaves exciting fillies as joint 1000 Guineas favourites

Ritchie had been adamant during the week that they would not change Tajana’s racing pattern for the contest despite knowing she would be giving most of her rivals a head start in the closing stages. Her longer-term targets are over more ground, including the Group 1 Barneswood Farm New Zealand 1000 Guineas (1600m) at Riccarton.
“She is not a filly we expected to be firing over 1400m, so it really does look good going ahead with her,” Ritchie said.
“Isn’t it great to have a couple of top-class fillies going head to head like that. It is good for racing so let’s bring it on some more.
“She will now take her place in the Soliloquy Stakes [Group 2, 1400m] back here and I really think Riccarton will suit her, but it is a hard race to win, that 1000 Guineas.”
Rooke admitted he had some pre-race jitters as his mount began to give him some difficulty in the starting barriers, and it wasn’t all plain sailing during the running either.
“She went in first, she sat down leaning against the side [of the gate], so I got one of the lads to pull her tail and stand her up square,” he said.
“She was still slow away and never really travelled during the race, while I was in a little bit of trouble finding room around the home bend.
“She is hard work but she has ability. If I knew her better I would have waited and not panicked but over a mile she will be better and when I got her clear she felt very good.”
TAB Bookmakers now have Lollapalooza and Tajana as equal $3.50 Fixed Odds favourites for the New Zealand 1000 Guineas (1600m) on November 8.
Bred and raced by The Oaks Stud, Tajana is by Darci Brahma out of the five-race-winning Sakhee’s Secret mare Sleek Secret (NZ).
From a six-start career, she has now won on three occasions, while also boasting two placings, including finishing third in the Group 1 Manawatu Sires Produce Stakes (1400m) and has claimed over $231,000 in stakes.
