Sunline Vase leaves exciting fillies as joint 1000 Guineas favourites

Tajana downed hot favourite Lollapalooza in the Sunline Vase at Ellerslie. Photo / Therese Davis

Many pre-race pundits had labelled today’s Ellerslie’s feature, the Group 3 Al Basti Equiworld Dubai Sunline Vase (1400m), as a two-horse contest between Lollapalooza and Tajana, the two hottest three-year-old fillies of spring racing to date.

While that ignored the legitimate challenges of several well-credentialled rivals, those early predictions played out exactly as expected with the Shaune Ritchie and Colm Murray-prepared Tajana holding out race favourite Lollapalooza by the barest of margins in a thrilling finish to the black-type event.

Both fillies are noted back runners and were expected to be giving their rivals a decent start entering the Ellerslie home straight – and so it proved. Riders Vinnie Colgan aboard Lollapalooza and George Rooke on Tajana settled second- and third-last respectively during the first half of the race.

Rooke elected to send Tajana towards the outer approaching the home bend, while Colgan picked a path between runners as the pair set out after Little Black Dress, who had taken over with 200m to run.

At the 100m Tajana and Lollapalooza collared Little Black Dress, with Tajana thrusting her head down at just the right time to deny the favourite by a nose at the winning post and claim her second stakes victory in succession, after taking out the Group 3 Northland Breeders’ Stakes (1200m) a month ago.