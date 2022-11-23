Devastate. Photo / Trish Dunell

Trainer Andrew Forsman is counting on the weather playing its part to help end his golden spring on a high.

While summer is still a few days away and Forsman has black-type runners at Te Rapa on Saturday, he seems to have found the perfect race for Devastate in today's Group 3 Wellington Stakes at Ōtaki.

If Devastate can justify his favouritism it will add to a dream start to Forsman's solo training career as he has prepared eight black-type winners in just four months, four in New Zealand and four in Australia.

"It has been a massive start and I am so grateful for all the support I have had from owners," said the Cambridge horseman yesterday.

"I'd love to keep ticking the black-type wins over and this race looks ideal for this horse but I don't want it getting too heavy.

"He has shown us he can perform on soft tracks but some of his rivals might enjoy it better if gets really heavy so that might be the key to the race."

Devastate has won two of his three starts and will have the services of Irish rider Joe Doyle, who has created a favourable impression in his short time in New Zealand, including a winning double on his first day riding here last week.

The $3 opening price for Devastate looks fair against mainly Central Districts opponents at level weights, while Butler from the Allan Sharrock stable is the firming $2.30 favourite for today's other black-type feature, the Levin Stakes.

As for Forsman's black-type winners so far this spring, the biggest names such as She's Licketysplit, Mr Maestro and Mustang Valley are in the paddock while Aegon is preparing for the $300,000 Captain Cook Stakes at Trentham on Saturday week, with expat Michael Dee coming home to ride.

"We are working through where most of them will go but obviously they are being aimed at Australia," explained Forsman.

"Mustang Valley is a logical one for the Sydney autumn carnival because she can handle wet tracks, which they can get at that time of the year. She's Licketysplit will head back to Australia, too, and the decision with her will be whether that is Sydney or Melbourne but as a Group 1 winner here she has nothing to prove here.

"And Mr Maestro also has good targets in both states. But I definitely don't think we will go down the Derby path here with him."

Meanwhile, Forsman's latest black-type winner Ethereal Star is into $5 second favouritism for the Karaka Million at Pukekohe on January 21 after her win there last Saturday.