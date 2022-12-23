Waisake is again being aimed at the Wellington Cup. Photo / Race Images

Trainer Allan Sharrock has Group 1 ambitions at Pukekohe on Boxing Day but he will be in Wellington Cup mode at Hawera today.

The Wellington Cup is a month away but Sharrock says two of his team will take important steps towards that January 28 feature today when he lines up former Wellington Cup winner Waisake and Ladies Man in the $20,000 City Of New Plymouth Cup.

Sharrock is a master at setting his horses for targets and rarely finds two on the same path to the Wellington Cup, a race Waisake won last year.

He was favourite to defend his title this year until a tendon injury discovered three days before the race sidelined him for most of the year and he has had two starts back in minor races carrying huge weights.

That is the case again today, when he is carded with 67kg, but carrying 3kg less, with apprentice Lemmy Douglas claiming. Sharrock says there is method in his weight-carrying madness.

“I have taken the 10,000m approach,” he says in reference to the late training legend Bart Cummings suggesting horses need 10,000m of races to win a Melbourne Cup over 3200m.

“He needs the racing, which is why he is lining up with these weights, but he is sound as a bell at the moment, so he can handle it,” says Sharrock.

“He is still coming up and soon I will chuck the hood on him [blinkers] and see what response we get.”

While he is happy with Waisake’s comeback, he suggests Ladies Man is the better option today, with premiership leader Craig Grylls aboard.

“They galloped together this week and Ladies Man clearly had the better of Waisake, so I think he is ready to win this week.”

Sharrock points to Zebadaya (R2, No 2) and Outer Focus (R6, No 7) as his two other best chances.

The Taranaki trainer brings Sinarahma to Pukekohe for the Boxing Day meeting, with the Group 1 Zabeel Classic possibly her last race before she retires, as she is already in foal to Tarzino.

“She could possibly go one more in the Queen Elizabeth Cup at Te Rapa on New Year’s Day but we will see how she comes through Monday first,” says Sharrock.

“She couldn’t be better for Monday, though, and I think she will get her chance. She is spot on.”

Sinarahma opened the TAB’s $3 favourite for the Zabeel, and while she can handle any track conditions, Sharrock admits he would like to see some rain this weekend.

“She has good track form but she is an eight-year-old, and like any horse that age, some give in the track would help, so I’d like it in the 5-6 range.”