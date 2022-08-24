Butler. Photo / Race Images

Trainer Allan Sharrock is gambling on size cancelling out a weight disadvantage when newcomer Butler steps up to Group 2 level in the Foxbridge Plate at Te Rapa on Saturday.

Butler is one of three reps Sharrock has in the weight-for-age 1200m, a race that signals the start of the serious stuff in the thoroughbred season, being the natural lead-up to the first Group 1 at Hastings two weeks later.

While potential starters such as Entriviere (paddock), La Crique (waiting for Hastings) and Dragon Leap (heading to Caulfield) are missing from the Foxbridge, it still boasts plenty of depth and is headed by a Group 1 mare in Imperatriz.

So Sharrock realises this is a huge step up for Butler and with the weight-for-age scale seeing him concede 2kg to Imperatriz, Butler is not well placed.

"We can't deny that but he is a big strong horse so I don't think the weight on his back will bother him," says Sharrock. "He likes Te Rapa, he has won both his trial and only race start there and he will handle the heavy10.

"So as much as I rate my other two [Tavi Mac and Darci La Bella], I think Butler is my best chance."

That still leaves him with the problem of Imperatriz, who won at Ruakaka last start and should be improved.

But Sharrock hopes for a dip in form rather than any improvement.

"This time of year second-up runs can be funny for some horses and while she is the one to beat, I can only hope she doesn't go as well second-up."

Tavi Mac nearly beat another Te Akau mare in Avantage in this race two years ago but has been on a form roller-coaster since.

He will love the heavy track and has class but punters will still be wary of him being absent from the winner's circle for so long.

"I think Darci La Bella isn't far off them either and it looks like there will be some speed in the race and that will suit her, so I am happy with the chances of my three."

Still, Imperatriz will be a dominant favourite and one of the key questions around her will be whether champion jockey Opie Bosson can get down to her 56.5kg weight, which looks likely as he rode at 57.5kg at Taupō yesterday.

Dragon Leap's connections elected to bypass the Foxbridge because of the heavy track and he heads to the Memsie Stakes at Caulfield where he has drawn barrier two in a hot field that includes former Kiwi gallopers Elephant and Callsign Mav.

La Crique took her next strides towards the Tarzino at Hastings when she won one of the two trials restricted to black-type horses before the meeting at Taupō.

She was impressive beating Tiptronic while Our Alley Cat won the other open catchweight trial, beating another veteran Group 1 winner in True Enough.

That trial win saw La Crique move into clear second favouritism for the Tarzino, at $4.20 behind Imperatriz at $2.60, and with the mare set to get preferred rider Craig Grylls since Dragon Leap has headed to Australia.