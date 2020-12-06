Racing: Aegon eyes golden path to $7 million

Aegon (inner) defeats Bourbonaire in the 2000 Guineas at Riccarton last month. Photo / Race Images

Unbeaten 3-year-old star Aegon could be about to embark on a summer campaign of mile races worth a staggering $7 million.

The last-start 2000 Guineas winner at Riccarton is the first New Zealand horse nominated for the A$5 million ($5.26m) All-Star Mile to be run at The Valley (formerly Moonee Valley) in March.

That is the dream end goal of a campaign that could start in the $1m Karaka Classic at Ellerslie on January 23 and run through the A$1m Australian Guineas on February 27, with the All-Star two weeks later.

Factor in the slight exchange rate difference and that could see the Cambridge gelding racing for well over $7m in stakes in just three races.

Trainer and part-owner Andrew Forsman says the multi-million-dollar mile campaign is the golden pathway for Aegon, who has had only three starts but has produced electrifying bursts to win them all.

He and the Zame family who own the majority of Aegon have tasted big race success in Australia before, with Jon Snow winning the ATC Derby, and are not scared to aim for the stars.

"It is obviously a dream scenario but well worth throwing a nomination in for," says Forsman, who trains Aegon with senior partner Murray Baker.

"The first aim is the Karaka Classic and that race will tell us how much he has developed with the spell he has just had.

"It might also tell us whether he is better staying here for a Derby campaign heading through the Guineas races or we stick to the miles and chase the really big money in Melbourne.

"Both are possible, so we are trying to keep an open mind."

Aegon has had a month in the paddock and now Forsman needs to plot a plan to get him to Ellerslie on January 23 to win the Classic Mile.

"It is looking more and more like a trial and an exhibition gallop, so going into the Classic with no lead-up race, but that could change."

The stable do have the option of an open 1200m at Ellerslie on January 10, which falling between the Railway (January 1) and the Telegraph (January 16), will probably not attract too many of the country's elite sprinters.

The All-Star Mile will have its third running this season and rotates around the three Melbourne metro clubs so it is The Valley's turn, with a hard-run mile there possibly suiting a nippy horse like Aegon.

Nominations for the All-Star opened last week and close on January 11, with the public to vote in their top 10 invites by February 14.

Racing Victoria will announce the 10 invites chosen by the public on February 19, then have five wild cards to make up the 15-horse field, with attrition also playing a role as it did last year when Catalyst made the field but pulled out after attempting a similar path to Aegon.

Aegon won't be the only Kiwi entered for the All-Star Mile, with last season's third-placegetter Melody Belle likely to be at least nominated, along with stablemate Probabeel.

"We will probably nominate them both but Melody Belle is more likely to stay in New Zealand and chase the Group 1 record, and if she goes to Australia, go to Sydney later," says Te Akau boss David Ellis.

"And Probabeel is more likely to go to Sydney than Melbourne but, again, she will probably be nominated."

Crosshaven, the part Auckland-owned gelding who was one of the finds of the Victorian spring, is another early All-Star entry.