Racing: Aegon claims Guineas in thrilling finish

Aegon (inner) defeats Bourbonaire in a desperate finish to the 2000 Guineas yesterday. Photo / Race Images South

In a carbon copy of the finish to the Group 2 Hawke's Bay Guineas (1400m) in September, unbeaten three-year-old Aegon defeated Bourbonaire in a thrilling finish to the Group 1 2000 Guineas (1600m) at Riccarton yesterday.

The Cambridge gallopers had fought out a great battle in the Hastings contest, that went in favour of Aegon and it was déjà vu yesterday as the pair went to the line at Riccarton locked together.

Again, the photo finish camera found a slight margin in favour of the Murray Baker and Andrew Forsman-trained Aegon as the gelding emulated the deeds of his late father Sacred Falls, who was also unbeaten when taking out the 2010 edition of the blue riband event.

Forsman, who shares in the ownership of the horse with the Zame family after purchasing him for $150,000 from the Waikato Stud draft at the 2019 Book 1 Yearling Sale at Karaka, was relieved.

"I didn't know whether he had won or not, so it's just starting to sink in," he said.

"They were going so slowly [in front] and he was in a tricky spot so I was worried but [jockey] Leith [Innes] had a lot of confidence in him.

"It's pretty special and really hasn't hit home yet but I'm just rapt to race the horse with a great bunch of people.

"It has been a great ride the whole way through," he said.

Innes, cool throughout, was confident he had got the better of Bourbonaire on the line.

"I just had no negatives the whole way," he said.

"We were in a tricky spot but I was just so confident and had so much faith in him."

- NZ Racing Desk