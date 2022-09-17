Magic Wonder is the defending champion in the steeples. Photo / Supplied

Improving track conditions and a clean bill of health for Great Northern Hurdle favourite Nedwin have boosted jockey Aaron Kuru's chances of a jumping double at Te Rapa on Sunday.

The two biggest jumps races on the New Zealand calendar, the $150,000 Great Northern Hurdle and the Steeplechase for the same money, are run away from Ellerslie, which no longer holds jumps racing.

The two races have remarkable symmetry, both dominated by the two topweights who are ridden in each race by leading jumps jockeys and close mates Kuru and Shaun Phelan.

But it must be advantage Kuru now after the last 24 hours have improved his chances in the Steeplechase and confirmed he has a ride in the Hurdle.

He rides Nedwin in the Hurdle and defending champion Magic Wonder in the Steeplechase, with Nedwin only confirmed to start the day before the race.

Trainer Paul Nelson had been concerned by a hoof issue with the Pakuranga Hurdle winner but that has cleared up enough for him to start with his 69kg topweight.

Nedwin has been one of the finds of the winter and impressed beating rival Kajino last start, so he can repeat in a race where it is hard to tip outside the top two.

But while Nedwin being in the race means Kuru has his winning shot at the first leg of the double, his better chance is probably Magic Wonder in the Steeplechase.

The defending champion won the Great Northern and Pakuranga Hunt Cup at Ellerslie last season on good4 tracks, and while Te Rapa won't get anywhere near that rating, it is expected to be a slow7 with the potential for an upgrade.

So in Magic Wonder, punters have a horse proven at the distance and on a better grade of track than steeplechasers are used to, with the added bonus of Kuru's talents.

She was narrowly outpointed by No Tip in the Pakuranga Hunt Cup two weeks ago but the improved track conditions and extra distance suggest that won't be the case.

Outside of the jumps racing, Te Rapa have put together a strong flat card, with some Group 1 gravitas to the open mile.

It brings together Tiptronic, Prise De Fer, Ocean Billy, True Enough, Amarelinha and last season's Avondale Cup winner Hinepara — all proven top-class performers.

But that means they have to give weight to an up and comer in White Noise.

The latter is first ballot and will need a scratching to get into the field, but if he does, should start favourite with only 54kg and Craig Grylls on his back. He has the draw and racing pattern to race handier than the other big guns.