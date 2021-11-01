Racing: 2021 Melbourne Cup at Flemington: Ultimate form guide - Final field, odds, tips, best form, best bets

Brett Prebble riding Incentivise to victory in the Caulfield Cup. Photo / Getty

Many may be working from home but that shouldn't stop you from organising the office sweepstake for this afternoon's running of the Melbourne Cup.

Melbourne Cup Day

The Melbourne Cup race is set to kickoff at 5pm, with Incentivise rated as the favourite.

Date: Tuesday, November 2

First race: Darley Maribyrnong Plate, 12.45pm

Feature race: Lexus Melbourne Cup, 3200m, 5pm

Last race:MSS Security Sprint, 7.15pm

The Contenders

1) Twilight Payment (Ire) 58kg

Jockey: Jye McNeil

Trainer: Joseph O'Brien

Barrier: 2

9-Year-Old Gelding

Breeding: Teofilo (Ire) - Dream On Buddy (Ire)

Form: 1131×33912

Verdict: Last year's winner is now a 9-year-old and was the oldest horse in over 80 years to win when he caught out the field with a bold front-running display. One of the few internationals to return this year after a second in the Irish St Leger, this Irish horse is capable of creating history.

Odds: $13 (win) $4 (place)

2) Incentivise 57kg

Jockey: Brett Prebble

Trainer: Peter G Moody

Barrier: 16

5-Year-Old Gelding

Breeding: Shamus Award (Aus) - Miss Argyle

Form: 8111111×1

Verdict: In phenomenal form, Incentivise will be the shortest-priced favourite in the Cup since the legendary Phar Lap. Remarkably still a maiden in May, he won nine in a row before a magnificent win in the Caulfield Cup (2400m). That win suggests his first run over 3200m will be no problem.

Odds: $2.70 (win) $1.40 (place)

3) Spanish Mission (USA) 57kg

Jockey: Craig Williams

Trainer: Andrew Balding

Barrier: 14

6 -Year-Old Horse

Breeding: Noble Mission (GB) - Limonar (Ire)

Form: 17x2513x2x

Verdict: This American-bred entire from English trainer Andrew Balding's yard has raced in the Middle East and UK this year, where he won and was placed twice in English summer staying classics. Won or placed in 13 of 18 starts, returns to Australia and goes straight into the Cup without a lead-up run.

Odds: $10 (win) $3.30 (place)

4) Verry Elleegant (NZ) 57kg

Jockey: James McDonald

Trainer: Chris Waller

Barrier: 19

6 -Year-Old Mare

Breeding: Zed (NZ) - Opulence (NZ)

Form: 7x3112x214

Verdict: Former Caulfield Cup winner, this Kiwi gem has over $9 million in earnings and nine Group 1 wins. Verry Elleegant ran third in the Cox Plate in what is a great warm-up for this. Stormed home for seventh in a stronger field last year. If it rains, the money will pour on.

Odds: $14 (win) $4.20 (place)

5) Explosive Jack (NZ) 54kg

Jockey: John Allen

Trainer: Ciaron Maher & David Eustace

Barrier: 4

4 -Year-Old Horse

Breeding: Jakkalberry (Ire) - Extra Explosive (NZ)

Form: 1132113×95

Verdict: Tough young stayer from Maher/Eustace stable who won three rich Australian 3YO staying tests last season. Not many back up in their 4YO year and although this NZ-bred entire performed encouragingly when resuming, he put in a shocker in the Caulfield Cup last time out.

Odds: $26 (win) $6 (place)

6) The Chosen One (NZ) 54kg

Jockey: Damian Lane

Trainer: Murray Baker & Andrew Forsman

Barrier: 5

6 -Year-Old Horse

Breeding: Savabeel (Aus) - The Glitzy One (Aus)

Form: 4x2606x342

Verdict: The smokey in the field, and one for the sentimentalist, bred and part-owned by Invercargill's four Dennis brothers. Fourth in the race last year, and put in an eye-catching run two starts back for second behind leading chance Delphi. One for juicier odds and the Pick4.

Odds: $26 (win) $6 (place)

7) Delphi (Ire) 53.5kg

Jockey: Damien Oliver

Trainer: Anthony & Sam Freedman

Barrier: 3

6 -Year-Old Horse

Breeding: Galileo (Ire) - Bye Bye Birdie (Ire)

Form: 111×6x421

Verdict: A very impressive winner of the Herbert Power two starts ago, this locally-trained Irish import was second favourite in the Caulfield Cup but finished at the rear of the field after over-racing. Talented and lightly raced, this is another import to be taken very seriously.

Odds: $15 (win) $4.50 (place)

8) Ocean Billy (NZ)

53.5kg

Jockey: Damien Thornton

Trainer: Chris Waller

Barrier: 13

6 -Year-Old Gelding

Breeding: Ocean Park (NZ) - Cool Storm (NZ)

Form: 71x610x505

Verdict: This year's 3200m Auckland Cup winner joined Chris Waller's stable only at the start of October, running midfield in the Caulfield Cup. An honest if somewhat dour stayer will need to be at his best to match this field and will relish any rain.

Odds: $41(win) $8 (place)

9) Selino (GB) 53.5kg

Jockey: Ron Stewart

Trainer: Chris Waller

Barrier: 24

6 -Year-Old Gelding

Breeding: Champs Elysees (GB) - Air Kiss (GB)

Form: X86541x084

Verdict: Trainer Chris Waller made his name with British imports such as this out-and-out stayer who won the Sydney Cup as a lightweight 4YO. Ran second in group company two starts ago, and his last-start failure can be discounted. Will relish the 3200m and a roughie for the Pick4.

Odds: $51 (win) $10 (place)

10) Johnny Get Angry (NZ)

53kg

Jockey: Lachlan King

Trainer: Denis Pagan

Barrier: 22

4 -Year-Old Gelding

Breeding: Tavistock (NZ) - Luminova (NZ)

Form: 329431×009

Verdict: This New Zealand-bred gelding won the Group 1 VRC Derby last year and was immediately put aside with a view at being aimed for a shot at the Melbourne Cup. Resuming in August, he has beaten just four horses home in total in four starts. Odds reflect its chances

Odds: $81 (win) $18 (place)

11) Knights Order (Ire)

53kg

Jockey: Daniel Stackhouse

Trainer: Gai Waterhouse & Adrian Bott

Barrier: 9

7 -Year-Old Gelding

Breeding: So You Think (NZ) - Lamanka Lass (USA)

Form: 43x8511x90

Verdict: Irish-bred former UK 3YO handicap winner, imported and trained by Gai Waterhouse barn, won the Brisbane Cup over 3200m in impressive fashion in June. Has not risen to the same form subsequently and at long odds in this.

Odds: $81 (win) $18 (place)

12) Persan

53kg

Jockey: Luke Currie

Trainer: Ciaron Maher & David Eustace

Barrier: 11

5 -Year-Old Gelding

Breeding: Pierro (Aus) - Ofcourseican (Aus)

Form: 15x1244x37

Verdict: Another from the powerful Ballarat barn of Maher and Eustace, where he has thrived since being transferred when still a maiden. Has won six times in nine starts since maiden win in May and a super run for third in the Caulfield Cup puts him right in this.

Odds: $18 (win) $5.50 (place)

13) Carif 52.5kg

Jockey: Blaike McDougall

Trainer: Peter & Paul Snowden

Barrier: 8

6 -Year-Old Gelding

Breeding: So You Think (NZ) - Norzita (NZ)

Form: x07422x47

Verdict: A 3200m winner last year in the Sandown Cup, this locally-bred gelding is coming off a competitive winter in Brisbane, where he was runner-up in two group races.

However, he has yet to produce anything like that form in the spring and is at long odds.

Odds: $81 (win) $18 (place)

14) Master Of Wine (Ger) 52.5kg

Jockey: Fred Kersley

Trainer: Michael, Wayne & John Hawkes

Barrier: 6

7 -Year-Old Gelding

Breeding: Maxios (GB) - Magma (Ger)

Form: 8x663x0003

Verdict: This German import has been in muddling form in the past 12 months after showing promise earlier in his career. Showed a glimpse of his best form when storming home two starts back over 2500m but then backed it up with a disappointing Caulfield Cup run. Not liked.

Odds: $61 (win) $15 (place)

15) Pondus (GB) 52.5kg

Jockey: Rachel King

Trainer: Robert Hickmott

Barrier: 1

6 -Year-Old Gelding

Breeding: Sea The Moon (Ger) - Diablerette (GB)

Form: 0x22x722x5

Verdict: Cups king Lloyd Williams has won five Melbourne Cups, including two with Robert Hickmott, and this handy British stayer was trained by last year's Cup winner for Williams, Joseph O'Brien. On board is Sydney jockey Rachel King, who is no stranger to getting outsiders home.

Odds: $18 (win) $5.50 (place)

16) Grand Promenade (GB) 52kg

Jockey: Kerrin McEvoy

Trainer: Ciaron Maher & David Eustace

Barrier: 21

6 -Year-Old Gelding

Breeding: Champs Elysees (GB) - Zacchera (GB)

Form: X221211251

Verdict: An in-form imported stayer from the powerful Ballarat stable of Ciaron Maher and David Eustace, and has been on a mission to win the Melbourne Cup with a nearperfect build up. He comes in on a low weight and has three-time Cup-winning jockey Kerrin McEvoy aboard.

Odds: $14 (win) $4.20 (place)

17) Miami Bound (NZ)

52kg

Jockey: Patrick Moloney

Trainer: Danny O'Brien

Barrier: 17

5 -Year-Old Mare

Breeding: Reliable Man (GB) - Arapaho Miss (Aus)

Form: 878333×009

Verdict: Won twice at this carnival last year, including the VRC Oaks, and competed in the Melbourne Cup as a 3YO filly, finishing midfield. Has mixed her form since, with a pair of Group 1 placings in the autumn, but her four runs in the spring have been only fair. Others preferred.

Odds: $101 (win) $21 (place)

18) Port Guillaume (Fra)

52kg

Jockey: Harry Coffey

Trainer: Ben & JD Hayes

Barrier: 23

5 -Year-Old Gelding

Breeding: Le Havre (Ire) - Keira (Fra)

Form: 1x1510x060

Verdict: French stayers have form in this race. Unfortunately this one hasn't shown any since arriving in Australia last year. Prior to that, showed some good staying form in France with a group race victory there. Was finishing on in the Caulfield Cup and may be better over 3200m.

Odds: $101 (win) $21 (place)

19) She's Ideel 52kg

Jockey: Craig Newitt

Trainer: Bjorn Baker

Barrier: 20

6 -Year-Old Mare

Breeding: Dundeel (NZ) - Ana's Mail

Form: 32324×3719

Verdict: Trained by former New Zealander Bjorn Baker, this consistent mare rarely puts in a bad effort, winning comfortably two starts back. Was finishing on when sixth last start in the Caulfield Cup. Will get the distance and will really come into contention with some rain.

Odds: $61 (win) $15 (place)

20) Future Score (Ire) 51.5kg

Jockey: Dean Yendall

Trainer: Matt Cumani

Barrier: 15

7-Year-Old Gelding

Breeding: Cape Cross (Ire) - Theola (Ire)

Form: 53x6133x08

Verdict: Lightly raced and with one Irish win before being exported to Australia as a late 3YO. Immediately won five races in Victoria, including the Cranbourne Cup, and just missed the cut in the Cup last year. However, hasn't run a place in over a year and looks out of his depth here.

Odds: $126 (win) $26 (place)

21) Tralee Rose (NZ) 51kg

Jockey: Dean Holland

Trainer: Symon Wilde

Barrier: 12

5-Year-Old Mare

Breeding: Tavistock (NZ) - Star Of Tralee (NZ)

Form: 112114×332

Verdict: The staying-bred Kiwi mare won at Flemington during this carnival last year and has been ultra-consistent since, with five wins, including her last start in the Geelong Cup last week. The only slight question mark is whether she can handle 3200m.

Odds: $14 (win) $4.20 (place)

22) Floating Artist (Gb) 50kg

Jockey: Teo Nugent

Trainer: Ciaron Maher & David Eustace

Barrier: 10

6-Year-Old Gelding

Breeding: Nathaniel (Ire) - Miss Kenton (Ire)

Form: 75x55x0111

Verdict: Yet another import in the Ballarat barn of Ciaron Maher and

David Eustace. Apart from his first Australian start in July, when obviously needing the run, he has run in the money, winning three times, and was a strongly-finishing second in the Moonee Valley Gold Cup last start. A definite chance.

Odds: $14 (win) $4.20 (place)

23) Great House (Ire)

50kg

Jockey: Michael Dee

Trainer: Chris Waller

Barrier: 7

6-Year-Old Gelding

Breeding: Galileo (Ire) - Anja (Ire)

Form: 34×1327515

Verdict: Great House stormed into the Cup with an impressive win in the Lexus Hotham Stakes last Saturday, the traditional last chance saloon for the Melbourne Cup. He is the fourth runner in the race for ex-pat Kiwi trainer Chris Waller, who is searching for his first Cup victory.

Odds: $18 (win) $5.50 (place)

23) Sir Lucan (Ire) 50kg

Jockey: Glen Boss

Trainer: Gai Waterhouse & Adrian Bott

Barrier: 18

4-Year-Old Horse

Breeding: Camelot (GB) - Sparrow (Ire)

Form: X41x81x248

Verdict: New English import, a listed winner and brother of last year's Cox Plate winner, the ill-fated Sir Dragonet. Trained in quarantine at Werribee for the Waterhouse/Bott stable and goes directly into the Melbourne Cup carrying just 50kg with Glen Boss on his back. Respect.

Odds: $18 (win) $5.50 (place)

Michael Guerin's picks

1 Incentivise

2 Spanish Mission

3 Great House