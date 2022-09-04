Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport|Rugby

Phil Gifford: Why win over Argentina was the All Blacks' best performance of the year

Phil Gifford
By
4 mins to read
Impressive All Blacks earn revenge over Argentina with a staggering 53 - 3 win. Video / Sky Sport

Impressive All Blacks earn revenge over Argentina with a staggering 53 - 3 win. Video / Sky Sport

OPINION:

Phil Gifford presents six talking points after the All Blacks' 53-3 victory over Argentina in Hamilton.

Don't worry, be happy

It's a quirk of our New Zealand rugby psyche that joy in success is

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.